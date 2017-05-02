BARKOVICH: Growing up in Sunnyside, England

Dave Boone has written a memoir that will lock your peepers onto its pages making it difficult to put down.

Growing Up Sunnyside is a straight from the heart with diversions to the funny bone sharing of his life in Sunnyside, part of Hitchin, about 56 kilometres north of London, England. The time fame is before, during and after the Second World War.

The challenge was admittedly Herculean for Boone, a two-finger typist when it came to inputting meticulous, handwritten notes into his home computer.

Boone says the manuscript was written in “dribs and drabs” over an 11-year period that started in 2004. The book was published in fall 2016 with no advance fanfare and no subsequent publicity.

He dropped off a copy in December before shuffling off to Mexico and said he’d get back to me when he returned. And so he did.

He says it was written “for my family” because he wanted to leave them a highly-personal, printed-word keepsake about his roots.

Sadly, his wife Anne passed in 2013 before its completion.

Sadly, his granddaughter Emily Rose who was working on the cover design died suddenly last summer at 17 before her project was finished. Boone pays her a touching tribute in the book’s preface and dedicates it to her memory.

The book covers roughly a 23-year period in his life: from when he was born in 1935 to when he married in 1958.

It has a gallery of photos from that period that help bring Boone’s extended family into sharp focus and show the author as a young boy, adolescent and as a young adult, giving the reader glimpses of his past. There are also photos of neighbourhood landmarks, his school and teachers.

Life in Sunnyside was tough, these were not good times to be growing up in and the people there struggled from day to day, living a “hand to mouth existence,” Boone says.

His voice comes through loud and clear to readers in a short passage on the back cover: “The book you hold in your hand was written by me, an English gent now in my eighth decade, whose life and foibles the stories illustrate. We were the children born during the Depression whose fathers had been called to ‘serve their King and County; in 1939 and returned to civilian life in 1945 or 1946. I think we could be classed as the forgotten generation.”

The 329-page hardcover has 31 chapters. Some of the titles: The Boone Family, Number 35 Sunnyside Road, Discipline, An Average Summer Day, Train Spotting, Our War Effort, The Yanks, Religion and Us, Pets We Owned, Entertainment During Winter & Wet Days and, You Can Never Go Back.

I asked the author to look back and share what made living in Sunnyside so special.

“The lack of discipline was great, we had no fathers around (during the war years). We brought ourselves up.” Boone, 82, smiled at that.

I’ve chosen six short excerpts, hopefully to pique your curiosity and stoke your interest in the book. The names of the chapters they are from follow:

“We had our moments such as lying the grass on a warm summer’s evening watching a Skylark sing away as it went higher and higher. When it had reached as high as it could go, it returned to earth in majestic sweeps until it reached solid ground.

Or lying in the same place when it became dark and seeing the grandeur of the sky as there were no lights on because of the blackout and all of the sky was visible.” – Introduction.

“… we were constantly being reminded by outsiders that we lived in an ‘economically depressed ghetto’; not that we knew what that meant we just thought we lived in a poor area and were quite happy being children and having the chance to grow up.

What we were going to grow into we didn’t know and certainly didn’t waste time worrying about, and least of all cared.” – Sunnyside Estate.

“Dick and Big Dobbie were playing close to the pond with a beach ball and, of course, it ended up in the pond. “Well’, they said to me, ’goo in n git our ball or weel chuck yer inter the pond arter it.

By having my ears twisted off and being punched on the arms I was forced into taking my shoes off and wading into the pond to get their bloody ball. Every step I took was a step closer to death.” – My First Memories.

“Whatever we did wrong and we did a lot of wrong things, there appeared to be grownups around who were always telling us to ‘Git ’orf a that or I’le give yer a thumpin’. Oi, yer carnt walk on the grass in the park , or I will kick yer out.” – Discipline.

“The Yanks are coming, The Yanks are coming, The Yanks are coming over ’ere. Yes, they came and us boys loved them, not everyone loved them, but we did.

“They were oversexed, They were overpaid, And they were over ’ere and we loved every minute with them.

Got any gum, chum?” – The Yanks.

“I was christened in the Church at Walkern, Saint Mary’s the Virgin, and the next time I went into a Church was after the war. I do not think that climbing the bell tower at St. Ippolits’s Church counted. – Religion and Us.

Growing Up Sunnyside had a small initial press run, 100 copies, followed by a smaller press run, 50 copies. Boone says he has given copies of the books away to friends and family mainly, including some to folks still living at Sunnyside. He has been back to visit many times, the last two years ago.

He says he is contemplating a third press run, and copies from this lot could be made available for sale.

Here in Welland, Boone worked at Welland Tubes for 23 years. He came to Canada in 1967 and to Welland in 1969.

Boone is working on a second book with a tentative title of Sunnyside to Sunnyside. He brought out a note book to show me page after page after page of meticulous copy.

“We moved to Australia after we were married, then we wanted to move to Canada but couldn’t, we had to move back to England first. That explains the title.”

A work in progress, Boone says he hopes to have it finished next year.

— Lifelong Welland resident Joe Barkovich has spent much of that time watching people. He continues to be amazed seeing the best and not so best in us, but that’s life. Get a glimpse of how Joe sees our part of the world in his weekly column. He can be reached at whererailsandwatermeet@gmail.com.