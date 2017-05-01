LIVE at 6:30: City council meeting on infilling

St. Catharines city council is holding a special meeting tonight to discuss infilling and intensification.

Councillors are considering proposed changes to the city’s official plan and comprehensive zoning bylaw, as well as development review procedures and practices.

St. Andrew’s Coun. Joe Kushner requested a review of severance procedures last fall after receiving an influx of complaints from residents about developments in his ward.

Council passed an interim control bylaw in December to temporarily prohibit multi-unit development and new lot creation on all properties zoned low density residential so it could continue the review without being flooded by applications.

The proposed changes include establishing a design review panel to help the city and proponents evaluate development proposals and the introducing of a policy related to public notifications. There would also be a greater emphasis on urban design guidelines to evaluate developments.

The meeting is at City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday and will be livestreamed below.