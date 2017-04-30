Rotary fashion show for Pathstone

About 250 people enjoyed a day of great food and the latest fashions, while helping the Rotary Club live up to its funding commitment to the Pathstone Foundation.

Rotary Club of St. Catharines South held its inaugural fashion show Sunday at Club Roma to help raise the $50,000 it has pledged to help pay for a new treatment room for Pathstone Mental Health.

Rotary community chair Carol Hubert was impressed with the attendance of about 250 people during the event.

“For a first year, I think that’s wonderful,” she said.

She said seven clothing stores participated, while 28 vendors set up booths to showcase their wares. A silent auction was also set up to help bring in funding towards the goal.

Hubert said the event will continue annually until that $50,000 pledge is met.

“It’ll be ongoing, and then after that Rotary South is hoping to find another worthy charity” to benefit from the fashion show by the time it reaches its third or fourth year.