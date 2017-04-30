Playhouse competition benefits child advocacy

It looked more like a bright yellow bulldozer than a playhouse. It was complete with a bulldozer blade that doubled as a sandbox, filled with toys.

The walls inside were painted with chalkboard paint, allowing children to decorate them as they like using chalk, while a steering wheel was added in the bulldozer cab, as well as it having two slides.

“There are a lot of elements that we’re adding to it that are going to keep the kids busy,” said Amanda Aiello from Rinaldi Homes.

“We were trying to come up with a structure that was intricate and kept the kids busy, but at the same time was easy enough for us to build as a team,” she said. “Well, maybe not easy — but not impossible is a good way of putting it.”

It was one of five playhouses constructed in the parking lot at the Pen Centre Sunday during the Playhouse Build and Auction, held to raise funds for the Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre Niagara.

A team from Silvergate Homes created a playhouse that looked very much like a pirate ship, while a team from Kenmore Homes dressed as cowboys created an elaborate western saloon. Teams from Niagara College and Mountainview Homes each created whimsical playhouses that looked as though they were designed by Dr. Seuss, and Mountainview team members even dressed as Dr. Seuss characters while working on their project.

“The amount of time and effort that’s gone into them is amazing,” event co-chair Danielle Rinaldi said of the structures.

The event pits the skills of local home builders against one another, competing to create the coolest playhouses imaginable within a five-hour time limit.

The best playhouses were selected by a group of judges from the Niagara District Junior Golfers Association, as well as Sherry Holmes from the Holmes Makes It Right television show.

Rinaldi said she participated in the past two events with her family business, Rinaldi Homes, but this year she got more involved with organizing the event.

While Rinaldi Home’s bulldozer was extremely impressive, other entries were amazing, too.

“There’s stiff competition this year,” she said.

Rinaldi Homes won the competition for the past two years, “and this year we were hoping to bring it home again, but seeing the other ones — I don’t know it’s going to be tough.”

The playhouses were ultimately auctioned off, raising funds for the organization.

It was the first time the event was held at the Pen Centre parking lot, after being held for the past two years at Jeanne Sauve French Immersion Public School on Bunting Road in St. Catharines.

“It’s the first time here and the first time with more vendors and more participation,” she said, referring to the festival atmosphere surrounding the ongoing construction projects. “We wanted it to be higher profile and more foot traffic hopefully.”

Bidding for the playhouses started at $300, and in past years they’ve sold for an average of about $600 or $700. But Rinaldi said organizers hoped changing the venue to the busy shopping centre’s parking lot would mean higher bids to raise more money for the Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre.

“They’re worth so much more, but we’re just never had the turnout really to get the bidding going,” she said. “That’s why this year we’re hoping to get it up a little more.”

There were also more activities to keep the children busy while the playhouses were under construction, such as games and inflatable attractions.

It was the first time Niagara College participated in the event, giving carpentry renovation technician student Breanna Kovacs a chance to compete with the professionals.

“It’s pretty cool to be out here and see this happening,” the Grimsby resident said.

“We did a little bit of preparation for this in the shop, but I didn’t know how cool it was going to be. This is really cool to be here at the beginning of it and check it out.”

While home builders usually use right angles in their projects, there were very few 90-degree angles in the playhouse the college team constructed. And that, too, posed a challenge for Kovacs.

“I’ve never built anything like this before — the shape of it alone is really cool. It’s been amazing,” she said.

“I’m just excited to be out here helping and doing the whole nine yards. I really enjoy it.”

