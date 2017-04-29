Sandbags placed to protect Yacht club

As the waters of Lake Ontario splashed over the piers at Dalhousie Yacht Club Saturday morning, it was all hands on deck as club members pitched in to keep the facility high and dry.

House committee chairman Ted Chamberlain said he was hoping that maybe a dozen club members would show up to help place sandbags around yacht club buildings to prevent rising lake water from flooding the buildings.

Instead, at least 40 people showed up eager to do their part.

“I thought I'd be here all day,” he said. “They turned it into an hour-long job.”

Club manager John Brown said 100 sand bags provided by the city also helped speed up the efforts of the volunteers.

“The city donating those bags was just fantastic,” he said.

Chamberlain said the lake water already has risen about 50 cm above its normal level, and he expects it to increase by at least another 30 cm before it reaches its peak by June 15.

“This isn't even May yet. It's a month and a half early,” he said. “We're going no where but up.”

Chamberlain said the water already splashes over the piers when there's a north wind blowing across the lake.

He pointed across the channel towards the shore of Lakeside Park, and said “that was straight through lake a couple days ago.”

“There was no sand,” he said. “The pier was an island.”

And even now, the the wakes produced by slow-moving fishing boats crash over the pier, and splashes into buildings.

Water levels on Lake Ontario, regulated through the International Joint Commission's Plan 2014, can be controlled at the Moses-Saunders Power Dam in Cornwall, but the St. Lawrence River basin is flooded too.

“The Ottawa River and St. Lawrence are flooded. Montreal is going to be devastated if they let the water out of the lake, so they're stuck holding their thumb in the hole,” Chamberlain said.

In addition to protecting the yacht club's restaurant and offices, the sandbagging was also crucial to keep the lake water from washing over fuel pumps at the club, where the federal government invested $573,300 in December to rebuild the pier wall.

“Everything was collapsing there. We can't serve gas if the pier's falling into the water.”

Not long after the work was done, “we got this,” Chamberlain added.

“They did a lot of work here and we don't want to see it floating out to sea.”