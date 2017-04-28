You ask... We answer.

Q: The major highways seem to be “mile marked” as lowest to the south end (QEW Fort Erie - Kilometre One) and the highest at the north end (QEW Ontario St. St Catharines - Kilometre 47). Why is the 406 done the opposite way?

A: You’ve been keeping your eyes on the road.

Ministry of Transportation spokeswoman Astrid Poei said the numbering of highway distance markers and interchange numbers do typically start at the south end of the highway.

When Highway 406 was constructed, however, it was built in stages that progressed from north to south.

Poei said in an email that made it necessary to start distance markers at the north end of the QEW.

- - - - -

Q: Why don’t police crack down on covered licence plates?

A: Niagara Regional Police spokesman Const. Phil Gavin said police do stop vehicles where the plate and validation stickers are not plainly visible.

Some people purchase licence plate covers for cosmetic reasons but unfortunately, Gavin said, it may lead to a ticket.

“The licence plates and validation stickers are required to be visible and legible,” he said in an email. “We often see them dirty, peeling, rusted or obscured.”

Under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, every licence plate must be free from dirt and obstruction so it’s plainly visible at all times. That means spare tires, bumper bars, attachments and loads can’t hang over the numbers.

The act specifically says the plates can’t be hidden by any device that prevents them from being accurately photographed using a photo-radar system, a red light camera system or an electronic toll system.

Gavin said police do their best to stop vehicles, but they can’t be everywhere all the time. The NRP has a traffic hotline for citizens to call who have traffic-related concerns. It’s at 905-688-4111, ext. 5555, by email at trafficcomplaints@niagarapolice.ca or online on the NRPS website.

- - - - -

Q: With little construction activity in the area for the past few weeks, why is the left-turn lane from St. Paul Street West to Ontario Street near the Burgoyne Bridge in St. Catharines still blocked off with pylons?

A: The orange pylons at the St. Paul and Ontario Streets intersection are in place because of uneven asphalt that has to be fixed up.

Niagara Region’s project manager Jason Marr said crews re-instated a utility trench on Ontario Street that runs along the west curb lane heading south across the bridge. It was topped with asphalt in the fall, but over the winter months it settled.

Marr said they’ve done some padding and patching but the pavement needs to be reinstated properly now that the asphalt plants have re-opened for the season.

Crews are gearing up to start the road reinstatement work within the next month.

In the meantime, pylons were used to close off the left lane and keep traffic off the uneven road surface.

Other work will take place during the month of May to finish off the bridge for good, including landscaping.

“They are looking to be complete, 100 per cent off the job, sometime in June,” Marr said.

There will be lane closures on Hwy. 406 starting next week so the rest of the bridge’s temporary footings adjacent to the highway can be demolished. The highway will then be reinstated to its original condition.

Marr said the highway will be open, but reduced down to one lane in the north and southbound directions from May 1 - May 30.

- - - - -

