As running backs in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) go, someone who is all of 5-foot-8, tips the scales at 185 pounds — and is a freshman to boot – isn’t likely to move the chains all that much.

Sure, the offensive line would only need to open a small hole, but that would only set the stage for an encounter with much bigger lineman on the other side of the ball.

Max Nazartchyk knows all of this, and the Saint Michael Catholic High School student will be heading to the University of Guelph in the fall with his eyes wide open.

The 18-year-old from Niagara Falls appreciates that after four years as one of the go-to guys on offence for the junior and senior Mustangs teams in high school, he won’t be handed a position in the starting lineup on the opening day of training camp with the Gryphons.

“I think I weigh more than some, but I’m shorter than most,” the son of Victor and Oksana Nazartchyk conceded.

Despite his size, Guelph offered an athletic scholarship worth up to $4,500 annually that is conditional on him becoming a starter.

Nazartchyk, a player admired at Saint Michael for rerunning drills until he gets them right, isn’t about to turn his back on the next challenge in his football career.

“I think work ethic is more important than size or anything like that.”

Guelph has left it up to Nazartchyk whether he plays football this summer with the Niagara Spears before heading to training camp. He is leaning toward playing football to prepare for more football, albeit at a much higher level.

“People say there’s a risk of injury, but I think it would help me.”

Universities on this side of the border follow Canadian Football League rules, as do high schools in Niagara and, starting this summer, the Spears, but doesn’t mean running is lost in the shadow of passing in the three-down, 12-per-side game.

“Not necessarily, this season we were primarily a running team, and we did a pretty good job.”

Running backs in Saint Michael’s game plan were routinely utilized as receivers, so he has experience playing a multi-dimensional role on offence.

“Quick little passes, outs or something like that, there’s always something new,” said Nazartchyk, who ranks his ability as a pass catcher at “eight out of 10.”

He calls perseverance his greatest strength as a football player.

“I don’t give up, I’ll keep pounding the ball, I’ll keeping tracking my feet.”

Nazartchyk recalled being a “scaredy cat” when he first started playing football in Grade 7, but the fear of being tackled didn’t freeze him in his tracks.

“I grew up with three older brothers, so taking a hit wasn’t too bad,” he said. “When you have three older brothers, who are three, six and 10 years older than you, I got used to it eventually.”

Nazartchyk chose Guelph over Queen’s and Sir Wilfrid Laurier after a campus visit.

“Honestly, it just felt that I needed to be there. It felt like home,” he said. “When I went to Laurier, it didn’t feel that way, it was so dispersed, while Guelph is so compact.”

“It’s like a little town, and it just felt right.”

Football considerations, such as which program would offer a greater opportunity for starting position, didn’t factor into his decision.

“It doesn’t matter where you go, it’s all about work ethic,” Nazartchyk said. “They’re not just going to put someone in.”

“You can be an amazing football player, but not work at all and they won’t let you play.”

Brian Carter, a teacher at Saint Michael and head coach of the Mustangs senior football player, said Nazartchyk’s work ethic is second to none.

“He has great aspirations of being a football player and, with that, he works extremely hard at practice,” Carter said. “He never misses a practice; every play, he’s always working very hard.

It didn’t Carter long to discover that Nazartchyk isn’t one to leave a mistake uncorrected and move on.

“When he does something wrong, he wants to do it over again to correct his mistake,” the coach said. “Unlike some kids, who would just be happy getting it over with, Max isn’t happy until it’s done right, and it has to be done right every time.”

This commitment to excellence extends to games.

“Maybe a guy tackles him, he’ll ask me to do the same play, so he can then beat that guy on the next play,” Carter said. “Typically, he always would.”

“That kind of passion, that inside drive, you don’t see that much around, but Max has it.”

“He is physically and mentally driven to succeed, and that is something you can’t measure in height and weight.”

Carter is also confident that Nazartchyk can succeed in the OUA because of superior skill and an uncanny knack for creating holes.

“Max sets up his blocks so well,” he said. “Basically once you get an offensive body on their guy, Max will find a hole.”

“He’ll set up the block so you basically cannot screw up. That’s a skill you can’t teach.”

He intends taking general sciences as a freshman and, after that, specialize in forensic science or toxicology.

