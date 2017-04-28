When I first arrived in St. Catharines in late 1979, widespread appreciation for Welland Canal history appeared strong.

For one thing, the 150th anniversary of the First Welland Canal was being celebrated.

For another, there was an active canal preservation society and then-Port Dalhousie alderman Denise Taylor was an indefatigable champion of the cause.

A highlight of the various efforts to highlight canal heritage was the rehabilitation of Lock One of the Second Welland Canal.

This was important because of the lock’s high visibility.

Unlike a lot of old canal remnants, which are hidden from public view or aren’t easily accessible, Lock One is located just off Port Dalhousie’s main tourist strip and can experience pedestrian-heavy traffic. The lock is positioned to be the showcase for the city’s canal heritage.

Unfortunately, it ended up showcasing what ongoing neglect can do for a project.

Poorly promoted, rarely used, embarrassingly maintained, Lock One fell from the public’s consciousness, a disappearing act that negatively affected what had been growing appreciation for canal heritage in general.

Given this sad state of affairs, one can’t praise enough the efforts of the Port Dalhousie beautification committee and the local Kiwanis Club to resurrect the space and raise its public profile.

The plan initially was to essentially clean up the area and strengthen elements within the lock. Plus, there was to be a small seating area at the top of the lock and the installation of art representing the history of tow horses used on the first two canals.

The Kiwanis Club, which is spearheading fundraising efforts to pay for all of this, has since come up with the idea to also include a small stage that would allow performances of the non-electrical, non-lighted variety to take place in the lock.

This suggestion caused some consternation at city council this week.

Specifically, concerns were expressed about taxpayers being stuck with unknown operating costs for an unplanned performance area that had never been identified as a parks priority.

In the end, council decided use of the stage would be contingent upon the city finding a third party such as the Port Dalhousie business community to fund and oversee any performances.

Part of the problem in assessing the need for such caution is there is no clear idea what those costs might be, although given the absence of electricity on site one suspects they would be minimal. The acts would presumably be variations on buskers.

Hopefully, a third party will step up, but it would be a shame if this aspect of the project was derailed over a few thousand taxpayer dollars.

Some councillors this week noted there are other park needs in the city and this would be case of something unfairly jumping the queue.

Yeah, well, stuff like that happens. And every once in a while, councillors need to recognize a unique opportunity and set aside their ward concerns.

This reminds me of the time in the early 1980s when city staff fast-forwarded the idea of paving the Lakeside Park parking lot, which, until then, was a dusty, unattractive gravel space.

An alderman who shall remain nameless — OK, it was John Washuta — argued against the staff recommendation because it might take money away from his ward.

Port at the time was enjoying a tourism renaissance, an unknown experience elsewhere in the city, and badly needed an improved parking situation, yet up went the ward-blinders for some on council.

True, mega-dollars are already being spent today in Port to spruce up Lakeside Park, including a bandshell that will feature entertainment acts.

But a stage in a refurbished lock of the Second Welland Canal will instantly become the coolest performance space in all of Niagara

A previous noble attempt to breath life back into Lock One failed.

Animating the lock with performances could help ensure this latest try is more sustainable.

