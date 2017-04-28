Fort Erie team fundraising to travel to Denmark

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

On-ice relations between Fort Erie and another small community in Denmark remain strong.

An annual exchange program between local minor hockey players and another group in Vojens has been scoring young athletes in both places an opportunity for about 25 years.

This year, in late December, a team of players aged 13 and 14 years old will travel to the small town of 8,000 people in Denmark for a series of “goodwill games” and be exposed to a new part of the world and its culture.

Players will billet with the Danish players for the duration of their 10 to 12-day experience, and in 2018 the Danish players will be hosted in Fort Erie.

A number of fundraisers are planned throughout the year and team members will be visible in the community conducting bottle drives, setting up booths at local festivals and selling tickets to a raffle in November.

“Without fundraising and community support, our players would not be able to take part in this fantastic program. The players’ efforts and support from our community will absolutely provide these teens with a life-enhancing experience,” said Mark Gibbons, one of the parents currently leading the program.

Proceeds from fundraising efforts will go toward travel costs, ice time, uniforms, and activities planned while not only in Denmark, but in Fort Erie the following year.

On Saturday, dozens of players and other family members cleaned the Friendship Trail from Windmill Point Road to Kraft Road.

Team Denmark members said they appreciated members of the community who made pledges to last weekend’s Earth Day cleanup or have shown support in any other way. Anyone looking to help can send an email Gibbons at teamdenmark17@gmail.com.