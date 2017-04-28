Downtown attack caught on camera

Niagara Regional Police have released photos from a vicious assault in downtown St. Catharines that was captured on camera but never reported to police.

On Saturday, April 22, at about 1:50 a.m., the male victim was struck with an object and then kicked after he fell to the ground on the well-lit pathway that runs behind the Marilyn Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts.

The group of four men and two females we caught on camera walking Eastbound on the pathway having come from a set of stairs behind the Meridian Center.

The group targeted a lone man also walking the same direction along the path.

Near the stairway towards Carlisle Street, the group caught up with the victim attacked him.

After going through the victim's pockets, the group fled Westbound on the path in the direction from which they had initially come.

Police are seeking assistance from the public with anyone who may have witnessed this incident or had any involvement.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the detective office in St. Catharines at 905 688-4111 ext. 9104