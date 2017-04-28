It’s time to mark your calendar for the annual events happening locally and in Toronto to promote awareness regarding the International Day of Persons with Disabilities during the end of May and early June weekend.

What used to be called National Access Awareness Week, originally developed by Rick Hansen after his Man-In-Motion World Tour, has evolved into a world-wide movement to discuss meaningful change in the daily lives of persons with disabilities.

We know that in many countries people with disabilities aren’t acknowledged as contributing members of society, but thankfully, that is beginning to change. Partnerships between voluntary organizations of persons with disabilities, business, labour and governments are beginning to shed some light on the problems faced by people with disabilities such as the lack of services and facilities, transportation, housing, education, recreation including travel and social inclusion such as being part of regular advertising and television casting.

The main barrier, however, is one of attitude and lack of understanding. We need people who run businesses to understand that an employee with a disability is less likely to be off sick, to jump jobs and is well-educated. We need transportation providers to understand what we need to get to our jobs and that means on-time and regular peninsula-wide routes where the jobs are. We need entrepreneurs to think outside the box and choose an accessible building for their business so they can attract employees with disabilities. Too many restaurants are inaccessible. We need every new apartment built using universal design so that we have a choice where we live and every new home built using the concept of visitability that features one accessible entrance so that everyone can age in place and visit neighbours. And we need to see accessible components in every sport and more accessible tourism. When all of that becomes reality, we will have opened the door to full inclusion.

I’m pleased to report that there is now an automatic door opener on the St. Catharines hospital’s Ontario Breast Screening Clinic. Now, women using wheelchairs and scooters and those with weak or arthritic hands no longer have to wrestle with the door or wait in the hall until someone comes along to open the door for them. I toyed with heading this column “Women in wheelchairs have boobs too” and wonder why it wasn’t installed in the first place because women with disabilities are just as concerned about breast cancer as anyone else. I’m gratified that the disability advisory committee of the hospital saw fit to remedy the situation. Thank you from all of us.

Two events happening that you’ll want to mark on your calendar: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities Niagara Festival will be held June 3 at Heartland Forest, 8215 Heartland Forest Road (formerly Kalar Rd.) in Niagara Falls from 1 to 8 p.m. Founder Vasia Argiris promises yummy food, a kids’ zone, mini golf, vendors with items specifically designed for people with disabilities of all ages and live music by local groups. One of the vendors will be Sensory Stylin’ featuring a range of products for children on the autism spectrum made by a mom who has plenty of experience.

You register in advance online or in person at Heartland Forest and attend the festivities there or you can take advantage of the discounts offered that day in the Falls tourism area through the festival. For further information as the program evolves go to IDPWDNF on facebook or heartlandforest.org under Events. And don’t forget Heartland is totally accessible with 93 acres of forest with trails throughout, a fish pond, treehouse, accessible washrooms and free parking.

People in Motion is a two-day event held Friday and Saturday May 26 and 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition Place in Toronto. It is a showcase for everything available for people with disabilities from adaptive eating utensils to wheelchair accessible vans. It can take a full day to see everything, and from experience I know it is worth the effort. A career fair for people with disabilities will be held May 26 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is free, there is food available and accessible washrooms. Parking is close and reasonably priced. www.people-in-motion.com.

linda@lindacrabtree.com