Kris Dube

Special to the Times

A $20,000 conceptual streetscape plan for the Bridgeburg area, split by the Town and the local Business Improvement Association, was recently given the green light by council.

A request was made by the BIA for council to approve hiring a consultant to conduct the plan to guide improvements in the downtown area of Fort Erie. The Town allocated its half of the cost in this year’s budget process.

The streetscape plan will evaluate the possibility of cobblestone and brick work on sidewalks, new light posts, signage, and a number of other features that could be added to the area.

Getting rid of angle parking is also a step the plan will look into, which would result in almost two thirds of the current spaces being lost. Moving to parallel parking spots will be considered.

Staff have been meeting with members of the business community in the area about the streetscaping plan since February.

Two years ago, the Town prepared a street furniture plan for Jarvis Street, which has led to a variety of improvements being undertaken – such as the installation of 16 benches, 16 floral planters, six bike racks and 13 garbage bins.

The BIA has also partnered with Fort Erie Secondary School, Ridgeway-Crystal Beach High School and the Fort Erie Active Transportation Committee to design, manufacture and install six themed bike racks along Jarvis Street, which will be installed in the spring of 2017, says a report approved by council.

Mayor Wayne Redekop said he is glad to support the BIA’s request.

“It’s part of our role in assisting and facilitating the revitalization of that part of town” he said.

Katie Miller, BIA co-chair, also says she looks forward to the process unfolding, and to hearing “valuable feedback from the Bridgeburg businesses to ensure that proper parking is provided.”