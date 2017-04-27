Mattress fire on Carlton displaces 11 tenants

Careless smoking is to blame for a Carlton Street apartment fire that displaced 11 residents and killed three pet cats, fire officials say.

St. Catharines firefighters were called to 43 Carlton Street just after midnight Wednesday, where a tenant in the basement apartment had fallen asleep smoking in bed, causing a mattress fire.

Fire chief Dave Wood said the three-unit building had working smoke alarms that woke the 11 residents up and no one was injured.

“If it wasn’t for the smoke alarms, we would have had a different outcome,” Wood said Thursday.

A pet hedgehog was rescued but three cats did not survive.

Wood said the Canadian Red Cross assisted in finding temporarily shelter for six of the residents while the other five found their own accommodation.

The tenants have not been able to move back into the building, which Wood said was mostly damaged by smoke.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

Earlier in the week, smoke alarms woke up seven tenants living above Bistrobar Cafe downtown at 385 St. Paul St. after a fire started in the basement. The ground floor was filled with smoke but the residents were able to escape to the roof. There were no injuries.

That fire, which happened on Monday at about 3:30 a.m., is still being investigated and is being treated as suspicious. It caused an estimated $150,000 to $200,000 in damage.