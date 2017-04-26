Action in the Niagara District Baseball Association’s senior men’s division is scheduled to get underway on the second weekend in May.

All eight teams return to the diamond on opening weekend, with three games taking place on Mother’s Day, Sunday May 14, St. Catharines Cobras at Niagara Falls Junior Falcons, Thorold Fantoms at Merritton Alliance, both at 1 p.m.; and Fort Erie Cannons at Rose City Thorns, in a 7 p.m. first pitch at Welland Stadium.

Getting a jump on the field will be the Welland Chiefs and the Niagara Falls Expos. They open the season Friday, May 12, at Oakes Park in Niagara Falls, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The 24-game regular season is scheduled to wrap up Sunday, Aug. 13.

Merritton and St. Catharines home games are at George Taylor Field, formerly Community Park. Both Niagara Falls teams play out of Oakes Park, with the Chiefs and Thorns are co-tenants at Welland Stadium.

Home games for the Cannons and Fantoms are at Oakes Park in Fort Erie and McMillan Park in Thorold, respectively.

Fort Erie finished first in the regular season, but it was second-place Niagara Falls that prevailed in the league championship final. The Expos beat the Cannons two games to one.

Jr. Canadians honour goalie as MVP

Goaltender Brandon McCorriston, who recorded two shutouts, a 3.44 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in 32 games for the Welland Jr. Canadians, is the junior B hockey team’s most valuable player for the 2016-17 season.

The 19-year-old Welland Arena also received the Three Star Award at the team’s season-ending barbecue.

Other multiple award winners were Ryan Miotto, rookie of the year, points leader and tied with fellow forward Matt Martin as top goal scorer, with 27; and Patrick Desjardins, honoured as best defenceman in both the regular season and playoffs.

Forward Giovanni DeNardi was playoff MVP, defenceman Nicholas Bisser most improved player, while forwards Noah Bollert and Dravin Maye were the unsung hero and most gentlemanly player, respectively.

Forward Matt Hobbs went home with the Welland Jr. Canadians Award for grit and leadership, and forward Ryan Donovan received the Murray Burkholder Memorial Award for dedication and desire.

Martin was presented with the lifetime achievement award that is given to players who spend their entire junior B careers with the team.

Miotti, 17, of Thorold also was selected as the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Golden Horseshoe Conference top rookie after scoring 27 goals and collecting 44 assists for 71 points in 48 games.

Desjardins, 20, of Welland had 16 goals, 28 assists for 44 points in 44 games and was recognized as the conference’s top blue-liner.