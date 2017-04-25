News

LIVESTREAM: Niagara Falls city council

By Ray Spiteri, Niagara Falls Review

Niagara Falls city hall. (Ray Spiteri/Niagara Falls Review/Postmedia Network file photo)

Tonight's Niagara Falls city council meeting, scheduled to start at 5 p.m., will be livestreamed.

Some of the notable items on the agenda include an updated drainage study that recommends Niagara Falls spend approximately $22 million to deal with flooding-problem areas in the city during the next five-to-10 years; Niagara Regional Chairman Alan Caslin's scheduled address to city council updating them on regional council activities; and a public meeting and report where city staff is recommending council not support a proposal which will see a new 5,000-seat entertainment theatre built above the current bus area at the back of Fallsview Casino because its height will obstruct views of the falls for nearby hotels.  



