Letters to the editor

Our readers write about workplace safety and the National Day of Mourning, and about faith and sexuality.

National Day of Mourning, safety saves lives

Every year on April 28 we remember and pay our respects to the thousands of workers who have been killed, injured or suffered an illness as a result of work-related incidents.

Statistics from the Association of Workers’ Compensation Boards of Canada tell us that in 2015, 852 workplace deaths were recorded in Canada. Among those who perished were four young workers aged 15 to 19, and 11 workers aged 20 to 24.

These numbers are heartbreaking and completely avoidable. Every worker should receive the proper training required to perform their work safely, allowing them to make it home safe and sound each and every night.

I recently heard of a young person who was injured as a result of a lack of training and supervision — a story all-too-familiar.

At the time of his accident, this young man did not have working at heights training nor was he registered as an apprentice. He was working alone in the evening when he removed his harness to crawl through a false ceiling, causing him to fall nearly 40 feet. His jaw, forehead and eye socket were crushed and it’s possible that he will lose sight in his left eye.

This is why it’s the law in Ontario that apprentices hold a Registered Training Agreement (RTA) and are members of the Ontario College of Trades — it ensures they are equipped with the right tools to have safe and rewarding careers in the skilled trades.

On behalf of the Ontario College of Trades, I would like to thank tradespeople for their commitment and service to all Ontarians and take the time to remember the thousands of workers, and their families, who have been impacted by work-related incidents.

David Tsubouchi

Registrar and CEO of the Ontario College of Trades

Faith versus sexuality

Jonathon’s journey: Faith vs. sexuality (this newspaper, March 31) illustrates the folly of taking an ancient religious story out of context.

A verse in Leviticus refers to homosexuality (without using that word), and requires the penalty of death by stoning. A verse in Exodus forbids killing anyone. Both were commands given by word of mouth to Moses who relayed it to the people. What a serendipitous coincidence that these directly opposite commands bear the same chapter and verse; viz., 20:13.

So what was going on at this time in biblical history? The Hebrews were a small nation travelling from slavery in Egypt to a new life in the promised land. Every step along the way they encountered nations that were larger and stronger, so reproduction was key to expanding the population. Anyone who could not reproduce (such as a man lying with a man) was targeted for death by stoning.

The only thing we know for sure from the Levitical verse is homosexuality existed way back then and is not just a modern phenomenon. Therefore, heterosexual persons who are homophobic need to have a serious discussion about their biblical illiteracy.

Russell A. Plumley

St. Catharines