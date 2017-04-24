Vandal destroys $1.3 million in police equipment

One act of vandalism that destroyed police 911 and radio equipment could all but drain a Niagara Region insurance fund.

In late February, $1.3 million in Niagara Regional Police communications equipment in Niagara was destroyed by a bandit armed with corrosive chemicals.

According to a regional corporate services committee report, the Region has insurance to cover the loss. However, it will have to pay a $1 million deductible.

"The approved 2017 budget for the Claims Administration is $1,284,500," the report says. "This one payment will utilize most of the 2017 Claims Administration budget."

NRP spokesman Const. Phil Gavin said on Feb. 26 a "covert radio site," in Niagara Falls where the police service stores 911 and police dispatch equipment was broken into.

"The communications equipment is kept in a room in a commercial building operated by a third party," Gavin said in an email. "We believe this was a random act of vandalism that was not specifically intended to target the NRPS."

The vandal used a corrosive chemical police have yet to identify to destroy the equipment, Gavin said. According to the regional report, the damage was so severe the equipment cannot be restored to a working condition.

Gavin would not release the location of the building as a way to prevent another incident.

"We have re-evaluated our security measures at our off-site radio/communications sites," said Gavin. "This is a very rare occurrence that has never happened before to the NRPS."

Devon Solley, 25 of Hamilton, was arrested on March 1 and charged with break, enter and mischief over $5,000.

The regional report says the insurance payout may put its claim fund into deficit.

Surpluses may be able to cover the deficit, the report say, or "failing that, Niagara has a self-insurance reserve with a balance of $2.27 million at the end of 2016 which will be utilized at year end to fund any deficit."