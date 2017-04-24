Road work resumes on 420

The Ministry of Transportation resumed its second year of construction Monday along Highway 420 in Niagara Falls.



It’s part of a two-year, $22-million rehabilitation and resurfacing project that began last spring before stopping for the winter.



“We are rehabilitating five bridges at the interchange and resurfacing along Highway 420 from Stanley Avenue to Montrose Road,” said ministry spokeswoman Astrid Poei.



Last year, she said crews completed the majority of the work on the two bridges on the ramp from QEW Niagara-bound (southbound) to Highway 420.



They started work on the long flyover bridge from Highway 420 to QEW Fort Erie-bound (southbound).



Part of the work on the CN Rail bridge was completed over the ramp from Dorchester Road to the QEW Toronto-bound (northbound).



The majority of the Highway 420 median was also reconstructed.



Poei said construction will resume Monday, including bridge work on the ramp from Highway 420 Toronto-bound to QEW Toronto-bound (northbound); complete work on the long flyover bridge from Highway 420 to QEW Fort Erie-bound (southbound); the remainder of the work on the CN Rail bridge over the ramp from Dorchester Road to the QEW Toronto-bound (northbound); and resurfacing of Highway 420 and the interchange ramps.



“It is anticipated to be complete in fall 2017, weather and construction progress dependent,” she said.



“Traffic impacts have been minimal as two lanes of traffic are maintained from the QEW southbound to Highway 420 and the reserve direction has used the temporary ramp from Highway 420 to QEW northbound.”



Poei said there are various nightly closures of lanes and ramps to do the various stages of work, where detour routes are used, but the impact is minimal due to the time of the closures.



“This will also be the case for the resurfacing work that will be occurring this year. There will also be occasional lane closures during the day for different stages of the work, but the traffic disruption is also expected to be minimal.”



She said the ministry’s main priorities are a safe and efficient transportation network, as well as keeping its infrastructure in a state of good repair.



“This project will allow us to meet this mandate.”

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri