Port Colborne man charged with luring

A 37 year old Port Colborne man faces child luring charges after he was identified as a suspect exploiting children over the Internet.



Niagara Regional Police said Bryan Leslie Pringle was arrested and charged after members of the internet child exploitation unit continued an investigation initiated in the U.S.



Pringle was charged with two counts of luring a child under the age of 18 years section 172.1(a) Criminal Code of Canada for the purpose of facilitating the commission of an offence with respect to that person under subsection 163.1 (make/distribute/access child pornography); and two counts of luring a child under the age of 16 years contrary to section 172.1(b) Criminal Code of Canada for the purpose of facilitating the commission of an offence under section 151 (sexual interference) with respect to that person.



He also faces one charge of access child pornography, and one charge of fail to comply with a prohibition order.



Police said members of the public can report suspicious Internet activities relating to child exploitation to them, or online at www.cybertip.ca. Internet safety tips for parents, children and Internet users are also available on the Cybertip website.