With one week to go before the end of the Niagara 5-pin Mixed Pro League season, a lot of bowlers are putting up some of their better scores as teams jockey for position in the standings heading down the stretch.

P.J. Cole came a couple of corner pins shy of the vaunted 900 series, rolling a stellar 896 (263, 288, 345) to lead the Church Street Pete’s Pizza Panzerottis as they eked out a 2-1 decision over the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Canucks in a match decided by only three pins.

Cole had help from Chantal Papineau, who pitched in with 679 (232, 252). The Canucks answered with Dave Pendlebury’s solid 812 (259, 315, 238) and Tim Dixon’s 700 (260, 247).

In another close match, decided by only 23 pins, the league-leading Smith’s Home Services Ravens shaded the Wine Place Whiners 2-1.

Riekie Dutcher piloted the winners with a steady 793 (275, 246, 272), while Jason Pendlebury backed her up with 742 (246, 303) and Rich Vassos rounded things out with 674 (258).

The Whiners shot back with Chris Disher’s excellent 800 (280, 271, 249) in addition to Matt Burghall’s 763 (300, 246) and Al Gaudet, who added 702 (243, 241).

The Scott Street Pete’s Pizza Pepperonis knocked off the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Town Criers 2-1 as Shawn Pellizari took the reins for the Pepperonis, throwing a fantastic 859 (252, 292, 314) set to lead the way. He was helped along by Rob Fisher’s 721 (268, 235, 218).

The Town Criers replied with Dan Stup’s 779 (248, 273, 258) and Valerie Vallee’s 685 (237, 253).

The Lakeside Electrical Lightning took two of three from the Crossfire Wrestling Piledrivers as Tyler Wendel overcame a slow start but finished strong with an 834 (321, 342). Wendel had help from aunt Wilma Vanderzwaag as she contributed 788 (285, 247, 256), while Wendy Bonnette added 654 (241). The Piledrivers responded with Frank Newman’s 695 (261, 223) and Brian McFarlane, who helped out with 681 (249, 243).

In the evening’s final match, the Host Pub & Grill Half Pints knocked off the Ferguson-Neudorf Glass Glaziers. Tracy Smith had the hot hand for the Half Pints, rolling the ladies’ best individual performance of the night, a staggering (878 241, 271, 366) while Matt Kowalyk had a hand in the win with a sizzling 796 (378, 207, 211).