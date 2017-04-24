A real-world state-of-the-art teaching aid for students at Niagara College also has practical applications for members of the community.

A brand-new 3D printer, the Fortus 900mc Gen. 2, is the first of its kind installed in Canada, says the college.

The printer, operated by applied research students at the Walker Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre at Niagara College’s Welland campus, aided classic car collector Phil Foster in replacing some window trim for his 1934 Dodge DR that he had been seeking for years.

“These garnish mouldings just aren’t around anymore,” said the retired contractor/welder, who had all but given up when his grandson’s online search proved unsuccessful.

Although he and his wife Gwen have access to a network of other vintage car enthusiasts — they’re founding members of the Antique & Classic Car Club of Canada, Niagara chapter — the Fosters still could not find the rare part.

Then a friend suggested he enlist the help of Niagara College. As luck would have it, the research and innovation division was in the process of installing its new 3D printer, the only one at the centre capable of handling the size of Foster’s project.

The college was able to produce the missing trim by creating a mirror-image of the trim on the other side of the vehicle, said senior application specialist Charles Lecompte.

“Once we had that part modelled, the geometry, we brought it into the 3D printer and then we printed it out of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), then he put it … into his car.”

Foster was ecstatic at finally acquiring the missing trim and said the 3-D printer-made part was indistinguishable from the original part found on the other side of the vehicle.

Lecompte compares 3D printing to use of a hot-glue gun that builds objects by layers. The Fortus 900mc has the most advanced fused deposition modelling (FDM) system available, which means that during printing, material is deposited in a single layer that fuses together to create a the printed object.

Carolyn Mullin, manager of dissemination and outreach for the research and innovation division, said with the acquisition of the new printer, the centre is Canada’s only material beta testing facility for Stratasys, a worldwide leader in 3D printer manufacturing.

This gives Niagara College’s industry partners and customers exclusive access to materials not currently on the market and also offers a rare opportunity to drive the development of potential new materials, said Jim Lambert, the centre manager, in a media release.

“Having this beta-testing status will give Niagara College recognition as having world-class metrological inspection capabilities,” said Lambert. “Any in-development testing will quite literally be the first of its kind in the world.”

With funding from the Federal Development Agency for Southern Ontario, the college’s advanced manufacturing division acquired and installed the new printer for $65,000 to improve its capabilities, and in turn provide more opportunities for key industry for prototypes, production parts, jigs and fixtures and factory tooling.

Mullin and Lecompte are thrilled students are getting this hands-on opportunity.

The innovation centre team at Niagara College specializes in engineering design, 3D technologies, Lean manufacturing processes and additive manufacturing. The division works with Ontario businesses to bring ideas to life, from concept through to developing working prototypes, utilizing leading-edge technology, including equipment and software.