25K riders expected for seasonal GO rail service

Metrolinx expects 25,000 passenger trips when seasonal GO train service arrives in Niagara for the ninth consecutive year next month.



While the 2017 schedule has not been officially released, Metrolinx spokesman Scott Money said it will be similar to last year’s service, which operated during the Victoria Day and Thanksgiving long weekends, and throughout the summer on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from June 24 to Sept. 5.



Money said there were approximately 25,000 passenger trips in 2016, which was the case in 2015 and is expected to be the case this year.



“Of the roughly 25,000 riders, about 10 per cent are cyclists,” he said.



“Whether you’re looking to explore Toronto, or cycle through Niagara wine country, it’s good to have weekend options. With our seasonal GO train service, you’re able to do just that. From Toronto to Niagara, or Niagara to Toronto, either way we’ll take you there with our safe, fast, reliable and comfortable service.”



Last year, the provincial government announced year-round, weekday GO train service will come to Grimsby by 2021, and to Niagara Falls by 2023.



Money said more regular service will strengthen Niagara’s connection to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and create a broader, more integrated transit network “that will get people moving.”



“Seasonal train service and year-round bus service is already in place, and a new GO station and layover facility are being built in Hamilton that will support the new service.”



He said while seasonal weekend service and regular weekday service serve different markets, there is opportunity to build awareness and familiarity with GO services through the seasonal GO train and bus services.



“Weekday GO rail service will provide the Niagara region with a direct connection to the larger GO network of services, improving regional mobility and managing congestion between the Niagara region and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.



“A GO rail service extension in this corridor will also help support economic development and intensification consistent with provincial policies set out in (the province's) growth plan.”



In the past, some seasonal service riders have complained the schedule was not properly co-ordinated with big events, such as Toronto Blue Jays baseball games.



Money said the service is “optimized” to both serve the needs of passengers going to Niagara and the ones going to Toronto.



“It allows for passengers to arrive before key events, builds in recovery time in case of wait at the Welland Canal and allows for the train to cycle back effectively. Additional options are also available to customers through our regular Lakeshore West services in combination (with) the Route 12 GO bus train-meet at Burlington GO.”

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri