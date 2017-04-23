Theatre proposal would impact view of falls

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) is expected to announce the winning proposal for a new 5,000-seat theatre next month, but one of the submissions already has the city concerned.

City staff is recommending council not support a proposal which will see the theatre built above the current bus area at the back of Fallsview Casino because its height will obstruct views of the falls for nearby hotels.

The report, to be discussed at Tuesday's council meeting, says “the loss of rooms with views of the falls could have a financial impact on hotel revenue, and perhaps value and assessment which has an impact on the municipal tax base.”

Because the Fallsview site is owned by the province, it's not subject to zoning and is “governed by a site specific Development Agreement.” OLG is seeking council's support “in principle” of an amending agreement which would allow the theatre to go five metres higher than currently permitted.

Mayor Jim Diodati says this is unfair to hotels which built their properties on the understanding the view of the falls wouldn't change.

“They knew the height couldn't go beyond where it was. It's in the development agreement.”

The other three proposals involve privately owned lands in the tourist core, and each would involve variances to their zone regulations regarding height, setbacks and parking. All have been submitted to the city's Committee of Adjustment.

The amending agreement for the Fallsview proposal would only need to be ratified if that site is chosen as the preferred theatre location.

The theatre is expected to open in 2019. At 5,000 seats, it would be larger than the Seneca Niagara Casino's 2,000-seat Events Center, and would be the same size as the 5,000-seat Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

But city councillor Joyce Morocco is worried about the ripple effects if the OLG goes ahead with the Fallsview site location.

“What we see now is a total change from what the original proposed plan was.”

Morocco is already dismayed the theatre will only be 5,000 seats as opposed to the 7,000 seats also discussed.

“It's basically just putting us at what's good for today, and not what the future is. We're competing with other casinos that already have 5,00-seat amphitheatres. I'm thinking of Niagara as a city that's growing, emerging, and looking to expand in what we're doing, not to be at the same level as everybody else.”

Diodati feels “blocking off the falls” is not what he had in mind for a theatre he has long lobbied for.

“(Tourism) invested hundreds of millions of dollars based on an understanding of the site specific development agreement, of where the sight lines were going to be,” he says. “They took a lot of risk, in good faith, accepting the rules as they were. Now, they want to change the rules partway through the game.

“It's another example of OLG ignoring or being indifferent to our desires and things that are important to the municipality.”

Adds Morocco: “At the end of the day, we get one chance to do it right. This is the chance. We need to work together and make it happen.”

When contacted Sunday, OLG spokesman Tony Bitonti said he was not aware the proposal was being discussed at Niagara Falls council this week. “However, which ever proponent OLG chooses to build the entertainment centre will develop its proposal in accordance with municipal building bylaws.”

