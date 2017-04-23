River Lions keep playoff hopes alive

The playoff dream is alive for the Niagara River Lions.

After underachieving for much of the 2016-17 season, the River Lions seem to have come together at the right time.

The Lions basically led from start to finish Sunday afternoon at Meridian Centre, downing the team they’re chasing for the final playoff spot in the National Basketball League of Canada Central Division standings, the Orangeville A’s, 121-106.

What made Sunday’s victory even more impressive was the fact every Niagara player, including a league record eight Canadians, saw the floor.

Former A’s forward Richard Amardi led the River Lions with 24 points, including a 360 slam dunk down the lane in the second half that brought the 1,312 fans to their feet.

Amardi also pulled down 10 rebounds for the double-double.

The 6-foot-9 forward from Scarborough is an enigma to most but there’s no doubt his enthusiasm on and off the court.

“What you see is what you get,” said Amardi, who is averaging 12 points and six rebounds per game this season. “I’m going to put it all out there. You always know exactly how I feel when I’m out there, and I play with nothing to lose.”

As for doing it against his former team in Orangeville, a smiling Amardi said: “It’s always nice to do it against my former teammates and boys. I played with them for a few years, and knowing they prepared for you, but was still able to come out successful it’s a very good feeling.”

“Richard is a stud,” River Lions head coach Keith Vassell said. “The great thing with him is he can defend one, two, three, four (positions). With him you really have a two-way player that can make things happen. He’s definitely an exciting player to watch.”

Speaking of defending, many so called pundits believed the Lions depleted lineup wouldn’t be able to compete down the stretch — the exact opposite has happened.

This young, heavy Canadian laden lineup is giving more on the defensive end of the floor and the results are showing.

“The guys that we have brought in are going to play a certain level of defence every single time down the floor,” said Vassell. “Regardless of what they do on the offensive end, defensively I know what we have without a doubt.”

With the win Niagara (13-25) now sits two games back of Orangeville, with two home games to play, but one of those games is against the A’s.

Orangeville’s other game is against first place overall London on the road.

Amardi said the River Lions have to take one quarter and one game at a time.

Next up is a home date against the Atlantic Division leading Halifax Hurricanes (27-11) on Wednesday night. Tip-off at Meridian Centre is set for 7 p.m.

“We played them well down there (in Halifax),” said Vassell. “We had them, but then broke down and they close — they are a team that closes off games.

“I think we match up well against them, and they don’t match up well against us. I think if we play a consistent 48 minutes I like our chances.”

Added Amardi, “Since coach (Vassell) has taken over we’ve fought. You never win pretty when you fight, but if you fight to the end you always end up on top.

“Halifax is a great team, but we believe we’re a better team.”

Lion Pride: Former Brock Badger Matt Marshall made his regular season home debut for Niagara in Sunday’s victory, and dished out one assist in just under three minutes of work … Former River Lions Tyshawn Patterson and Da’Quan Cook play for Orangeville (15-23) … The Lions hosted a small high school showcase game after Sunday’s win.

The Scoop

River Lions 121 A’s 106

Postmedia Network star of the game: River Lions forward Richard Amardi with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double.

For Niagara: Richard Amardi (24), Sam Muldrow (23), Carl Hall (20), Nick Okorie (19) and Joe Rocca (11).

For Orangeville: Anthony Harris (24), Tyshawn Patterson (24), Jameson Tipping (22) Justin Moss (10).

Shooting Percentage: River Lions: 50.6; A’s 40.0

Rebounds: Niagara (57); Orangeville (42)

Turnovers: River Lions (16); A’s (15)

Free Throws: Niagara 26-for-35; Orangeville 19-for-23

Up Next: The River Lions host the Halifax Hurricanes Wednesday night. Tip-off at Meridian Centre is 7 p.m.