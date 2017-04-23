When it comes to volunteer work, Nancy Salvage says there’s always some way someone can help out.

The Port Colborne resident and her husband Dave are the recipients of the Regional Association of Volunteer Administrators Award of Excellence for the work they do in the community.

Salvage says she and her husband have been doing volunteer work together for about 15 years, helping out at different events such as Canal Days, organizing events including the annual Port Colborne Terry Fox Run and working with programs such as the Fresh Air Fund to give children from low-income New York neighbourhoods the opportunity to visit Niagara.

“I think if it’s something I’m interested in doing, then there’s no reason I would say no,” she says of taking on so many opportunities.

“You really spread your wings and test yourself out when you volunteer.”

All of the positive experiences and people she meets are a big reason she continues to do what she does. She says she can’t imagine how life would be without having met so many amazing people that have had such positive impacts on her life.

Having her husband by her side during all of this is a big help, too. She says they are able to find a lot that they’re mutually passionate about and then work together, using their different skill sets during whatever it is their doing.

For things such as preparing for the Terry Fox Run, Salvage says her husband does a lot of the grunt work while she’s more on the organizational side of things — getting pledge sheets, signs and letting people know about the event.

She said there are a number of reasons people are hesitant to volunteer, such as finding time to do so, but another reason is people aren’t sure if their skills can be put to use.

“Sometimes that’s the thing that is needed and everyone comes together with their own skill set,” she says. “I think people don’t realize until they get involved in volunteering what you can do. What you’re actually capable of.”

She calls it a learning curve and things don’t always work out the way they’re supposed to, but with the support of others, it’s still possible to make it work.

She says she and her husband hadn’t heard of RAVA before being told they were up for its award, but have since researched to learn more. She says she’s impressed by what the organization does and how it values volunteers.

RAVA is an organization that helps connect volunteers to resources and development while also giving them the opportunity to network with other volunteers.

Salvage says she met so many wonderful people while at the recent awards ceremony and has made new connections already.

The Salvages were up against five other nominees for the award. Salvage says it’s wonderful to have won the award, although it could have gone to any of the other nominees as well.

“It was very nice that we received it, but it didn’t mean that we’re the best volunteers,” she says. “We were very lucky to receive it.”

