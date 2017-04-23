Police seek missing Falls woman

Niagara Regional Police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing Niagara Falls woman.

Police say 53-year-old Fay Vain Oakford was last seen Jan. 12 in the area of Main Street in Niagara Falls. She's described as an aboriginal female, approximately 5'4”, with a medium build, dark hair and tattoo on her upper left arm.

Foul play is not suspected, though police are concerned for her welfare. She is known to have ties in Toronto and Ottawa.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact 2 District at 905-688-4111, ext. 2200.