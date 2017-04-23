Demonstrations draw crowd to Pelham Showcase

The 22nd annual Pelham Home and Garden Showcase brought in good crowds during the three-day event, with a few thousand people visiting.

The showcase, which is organized by the Fonthill District Kinsmen, had about 75 vendors present.

Kinsmen public relations chairman Kevin Twomey said Saturday the event was off to a great start.

This year’s event saw the addition of a demonstration stage, which Twomey said was a success. Different exhibitors took to a small stage in Pelham Arena, where the event was hosted, to share information about their products.

Twomey said he was impressed by a presentation about bees and how to attract bees to your garden. He said the presentation focused on bee pollination as well as the importance of having healthy bees.

The annual event is one of the Kinsmen’s largest fundraisers. Twomey said the money raised through entrance fees goes to support both Pelham Cares and End to End Run Cystic Fibrosis, which is a run to raise funds to support cystic fibrosis research. Twomey said the rest of the money will be used for a variety of other community causes, including supporting sports teams.

The Kinsmen hoped to raise about $15,000.

“This is more than just a home show, this is about being part of a community,” Twomey said.

Local artist Jerry Vanderklok, 66, attended the showcase for the first time over the weekend. Vanderlok said he was impressed by the event and would probably participate as a vendor again next year.

What the wood-burning artist enjoyed about being at the event was catching up with friends he hadn’t seen in a long time. He said being part of a local show makes the experience more personal and enjoyable. For Vanderlok, the showcase was a great community event.

MAllenberg@postmedia.com