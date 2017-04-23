Art show focuses on being green

Old items are getting a new lease on life by transforming into art.

Lakeshore Catholic High School and Port Colborne High School participated in the 8th annual Green Art Show at Lakeshore Catholic during the weekend. About 20 pieces of art created by students were on display to celebrate Earth Day Saturday.

Dean Tedesco, chairperson of Community Artists Niagara, which organizes the show, said the event focuses on being green and eco-friendly. The message is to emphasize reduce, reuse, recycle.

Tedesco said art can be used to tell a story or send a message, which is why art goes so well with the green theme.

“For the kids, it’s to be more aware of their environment and whether or not they are going to contribute to its health or care less about it,” Tedesco said.

Students were tasked with using discarded items to create a unique piece of art.

Many of the students used leftover metal to make different items, including tables and sculptures. Others used pop cans or wood.

Port Colborne High school student RJ Van Kralingen, 17, used wood and metal to make a rebar deer skull with a bell. He said he worked on the project for about three weeks and it took a lot of effort to make.

Van Kralingen hand forged the metal and said he probably wouldn’t use that technique again. He said although it looks great, hand forging is a lot of work.

He said he thinks the event is great because it teaches people to reuse items rather than throw them away.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done because a lot of stuff still goes to landfills,” he said.

Gloria Simon, of Port Colborne, attends the event every year, and each year the show gets better and better.

Simon said she thinks the event is a good way to get students to think outside the box while creating something interesting. The art show makes youth more aware of global and social issues. Instead of just learning about these issues in class, students are able to put what they’ve learned into practice.

Simon said she was impressed with some of the art that depicted issues the world faces today. She said there was one piece that showed the Earth above a stack of money, which she said was thought-provoking.

Winners of the art show received cash prizes.

MAllenberg@postmedia.com