Recycling used electronics for Earth Week project

To celebrate Earth Week the Niagara Catholic District School Board is collecting used electronics until Monday.

A shipping container is located at the NCDSB at 427 Rice rd in Welland. People can drop off their unwanted electronics anytime before Monday.

Since 2012 the school board has diverted more than 20 metric tonnes of electronic waste from landfills. In a statement Friday Scott Whitwell, controller of facilities services, said the board is focused on a commitment to environmental causes. The bin is part of the board’s Green Niagara Catholic initiative which involves schools and sites across Niagara.

“It ensures that the items are properly disposed of and not taking up space in landfills for years to come,” Whitwell said.

The waste will be weighed by Ontario Electronics Stewardship. Money raised through recycling the items will support the board’s Niagara Catholic’s Helping Hands Fund, which supports students.