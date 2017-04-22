Club Richelieu celebrates 60 years of service

In 1957 Club Richelieu was founded by 37 Francophones in an effort to support the French community in Welland.

That commitment to service is just as strong today.

Sixty years later, the more than 60 members continue to offer support to the large French speaking community as well as Niagara organizations and charities. Mike Seguin, 60th anniversary chairman, said the non-profit service club works “extremely hard” to give a helping hand to a number of causes, including The Hope Centre. He said since the founding of the club, members have raised more than $1 million for various causes. Each year, through fundraiser events, the club raises about $50,000.

Armand Gervais, one of two founding members still active with the club, said the first fundraiser was a rummage sale.

“People gave us all kinds of stuff ... the first few years we were helping big families,” Gervais said.

Through the sale of the donated “stuff,” the club was able to help children buy glasses, receive dental work and get medical treatment. Seguin said the diversity of the club then and now allowed for much of the medical or dental assistance to be done by members. He said members donated their time if they were dentists or doctors.

The three major projects club members support are the Auberge Richelieu on River Road, Residence Richelieu on Tanguay Avenue and Foyer Richelieu also on Tanguay Avenue. Auberge Richelieu was bought on May 1981 and is used as the clubhouse with a community hall. Residence Richelieu is a francophone senior apartment building with 49 units. The facility was opened in Oct. 1978. Foyer Richelieu is a long-term health care facility that assists seniors who can no longer take care of themselves — it was opened in 1988.

Club members will celebrate the 60th anniversary Saturday evening at Riverstone Event Centre on River Road in Welland. Seguin said they are expecting about 250 people.

During the dinner founding members will be honoured including Gervais and Lionel Beauparlant. Unfortunately Beauparlant won’t be able to attend the event due to health reasons, Seguin said.

Gervais laughed saying initially he was only going to sign up with the club for two years, but here he is 60 years later and still a member. He said the work the club was doing meant a lot and he could see the impact, so he stayed with Club Richelieu.

Rheal Demers, donation committee chairman, said the club doesn’t face any issues with recruitment. Each member has to volunteer their time, which Demers said ensures only dedicated people join.

“They feel they are giving back to the community,” he said.

The Welland Bridge 13 will be lit up in white and blue in honour of the club. Guests will receive a photograph by local photographer Tony Gallaccio of the bridge illuminated in the French colours.

