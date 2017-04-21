A new season means a new set of expectations.

For the Welland Generals of the Ontario Jr. B Lacrosse League, this means climbing the rankings after finishing out of the playoffs with a 2-17-1 record last season.

That mark is the worst the franchise has compiled since 2006 when the team, then known as the Welland Warlords went 0-20.

Jonathan Corkery has set the bar high for his team in just his second year as head coach. The former is eyeing a .500 record, and he’s confident the Generals will have the talent to win in double digits.

“We’ve got a bunch of new guys on our roster,” Corkery said. “I think we can definitely improve and maybe even make a playoff spot.”

Welland has endured a five-year stretch of poor results in league play. After winning 13 games in 2010, the finish above .500, the team has won just 29 of 120 games. Last time

But this year the atmosphere is different. With Corkery at the helm, the players are carrying themselves with more confidence, and it’s starting to show on the floor.

“Last year we started a culture change with the players,” Corkery said. “So far, you can really see that maturing and players taking strides.”

“That was really our biggest thing and it’s visible on the floor.”

The talks about changing the culture in the locker room was only part of Corkery’s master plan. Now that he’s had a full season, and off-season, to instill his system, veterans who have already bought in can get right to work from game one.

“It’s a 20-game season and it comes really fast,” Corkery said. “We have a couple of guys who have stepped into leadership roles.”

We have our captain, Brandon Porga. He leads by example on the floor. He never quits, he’s always in guys’ ears talking about stuff.”

And it’s the veterans on this team, such as Porga, who best represent the change of culture. He, along with the other 14 returning players on this roster, will look to make Corkery’s goals a reality. Porga said that every player can make a difference, especially those who buy into the coach’s plans for the team.

“Every game, we learn new things,” the 20-year-old Welland native said. “I’m excited to get out there and learn.”

“We definitely had a culture change around here. Last year we played a lot of tight games, but now I think we have what it takes to get over the edge.”

Porga led this team last season with 74 points in 20 games. His career 127 goals, 124 assists and 251 points are all-time leaders on the Generals, and his 84 career games played for the franchise is third all-time.

By season’s end, barring injury, Porga should surpass the leader in that category as well as he sits just 13 games back of the David Falovo’s all-time high, 94.

“Numbers aren’t really a big thing to me,” Porga said. “It’s all about the team winning. As long as I can help the team win, that’s all that matters to me.”

“I just want to make the playoffs.”

If the Generals are going to enjoy the taste of success, they’ll have to pick up points against stronger teams. They can start with a win in their home opener Sunday against the defending Founders Cup league champion Orangeville Northmen. Game time is 7 p.m. at Welland

Arena.