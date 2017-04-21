Flood alert issued

Between 35 to 60mm of rainfall in a 24 hour period in the Niagara Peninsula and the east portions of Hamilton and Haldimand prompted the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority to issue a flood watch.



The agency said higher than normal water levels and flows were occurring on its watercourses.



“At present, water levels within our major watercourses are elevated but remain below critical thresholds. All residents living along the upper portions of the Welland River, 20 Mile Creek, and 4 Mile Creek, especially in the Wellandport, Smithville, and Virgil areas, are still encouraged to closely monitor river conditions,” it said in a release on its website.



It said localized flooding in low-lying areas was expected and residents living along streams and waterways were advised to keep a close watch on water levels.



“Water levels are anticipated to remain elevated throughout the weekend. The NPCA will continue to monitor stream and weather conditions closely and will issue further messages as required,” it said.



Information on the flood status in the watershed and water levels within the streams can be found here.



This notice is in effect until noon, Saturday, April 22, and will be updated as required.

