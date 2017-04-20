Pelhamites cleaning up their town

Thursday marked the beginning of a communitywide cleanup challenge in Pelham.

The town asked businesses, schools and residents to help with the cleanup. Day 1 started with businesses cleaning up their storefronts and surrounding areas. Businesses that signed up were given bags, gloves and safety vests.

Students from local high schools and elementary schools will hit the town Friday to continue the cleanup. They will be working on ensuring their schools and nearby parks are cleared of garbage.

Saturday will be the final cleanup day and will include any community residents who want to lend a helping hand. The cleanup will take place at Centennial Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Tim Hortons will provide garbage bags, coffee and Timbits to volunteers. The Fabulous Fenwick Lions will host a free barbecue Saturday as well.