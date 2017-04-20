NIAGARA IN A GLASS: Training future winemakers

We all get that same question at some point in our lives: “What do you want to become?”

And it always instilled an amazing array of answers. What was your answer? Were you the astronaut? Perhaps a professional hockey player was your dream? Or were you the sort of person that was more cerebral with visions of curing disease or persecuting the guilty?

How many young people out there say, “Hey, it would be pretty cool to make Chardonnay and haul barrels around?”

I certainly took a long time to decide I wanted to become a professional chef, as I started my education wanting to cure cancer, seriously, then realized my calling was one more tangible and creative. I did, however, always secretly wish I would have loved the lab coat more, but it was not to be.

In Niagara both Brock University and Niagara College welcome aspiring winemakers each year to show them the light, and guide them to the wonders of winemaking in an industry, somewhat shrouded in cool and exciting mystery, to what lies ahead.

The future of wine education is a multifaceted challenge with the influx of technology, new research into viticulture, equipment advancement and, most notably, climate change.

The wine industry is found throughout the world. Brock and Niagara College must balance training in the traditions of wine science and production to answer the call around the globe, but while also dealing with specifics and trends that are very specific to cool climate and Ontario wines.

The winemaker at Niagara College’s teaching winery, Gavin Robertson, is a graduate of the wine and viticulture technician program he now helps teach. He is in the cellar, and managing the vineyard, with the students every week, as well as self-training himself with work throughout the world in other wine regions. He also has benefited recently from the sage guidance of professor Ron Giesbrecht, who is a perennial student himself, even after leading the charge in Niagara winemaking for more than 25 years.

Asked about the future training in the industry, Robertson says: “The sheer diversity and complexity of wine products and wine culture, and the fact that wine consumption trends are in constant flux, suggests challenges to wine education.

“Institutions that teach winemaking must be actively integrated in their local winemaking community.”

The Brock University Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute has made great strides in grape and wine research in Niagara for 20 years and it is reflected in the quality viticulture practices today.

The program at the Niagara College Canadian Food and Wine Institute has taken a more hands-on approach with its own vineyard and winery to have students apply their skills throughout the process from grape to glass.

So the question is out there as to where these institutes focus their changes to be ready for the future of wine.

What I can tell you is this future is bright ,and the wines in Niagara will continue to develop, improve and flourish with the new crop of eager young artisans and scientists.

— Craig has been in the food and beverage industry for three decades as a chef, restaurateur, professor, international competitor and now dean of the Niagara College Canadian Food and Wine Institute. His passion for all things food and wine has led him to Niagara to lead the institute to become the world’s foremost educator in fermentation sciences and culinary arts.