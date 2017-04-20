Letters to the editor

Our readers write about traffic lights, legalization of marijuana and Justin Trudeau.

Traffic lights cause woe for drivers

The greatest talent our traffic engineers and planners in St. Catharines have is a knack to create traffic congestion centres that would rival cities with 10 times our population.

They started with the area around Costco and then moved their talents to the stretch along Fourth Avenue towards the hospital.

Building a string of strip malls complemented by numerous intersections within short distance of each other is a recipe for disaster. Add to that a series of traffic lights at each intersection with short green light intervals so few cars can clear the intersections has resulted in long lines of frustrated drivers.

Who was the genius behind creating a retail asphalt jungle all along the major east/west route to the hospital and then seeding it with a forest of traffic lights? What a concept … geniuses at work.

Joe Galaburda

St. Catharines

Just say no to marijuana

Former prime minister Stephen Harper started the ball rolling, and present Prime Minister Justin (Pierre Jr.) Trudeau picked up on it and looks like he’s going to run with it, legalizing marijuana.

As if we haven’t got enough problems with drinking, driving, texting and myriad other distractions to keep people “safe from harm.”

Medical marijuana is a fallacy, dreamed up by some potheads so they can smoke illicit drugs legally.

Duh. I have two adult children and five teenage grandchildren, and hopefully they won’t get caught up in the usage of same. As a seventh decade senior, I can say without fear of contradiction, I never got caught up in the hype of doing drugs, and when I tell people that, they say “Yeah, right.”

I’ve seen too many lives wasted and yet people will keep killing themselves, legally, every year. Canadian politicians need to look in a mirror, give their heads a shake and just say no.

That’s like putting a fox in charge of the henhouse — smart move?

Marion Hanysh

St.Catharines

Riding dad’s coattails

Re: PM highlights money for parks, March 29

It’s here, the day my head is ready to explode. The large picture of Justin Trudeau standing on a rock overlooking the Thousand Islands Park in Gananoque isn’t a selfie, but could be. Saint Justin, yet again, has lost sight of the reasons he was elected. He couldn’t even be in Parliament for question period after the budget was read.

Please do your job. Forget the selfies and remember, if your name wasn’t Trudeau you wouldn’t have got this job.

Peter Coombes

Welland