Section of Drummond Road to reopen at 6 p.m.

Drummond Road, between Crawford Street and Sheldon Street, is scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m. Wednesday.



The section has been closed since Tuesday as the city repaired a watermain break.



Traffic has been impacted in that area since last Wednesday, when the city found a sink hole was developing.



With the long weekend approaching, the city put up an arrow board to shift traffic away from the sink hole until they began to work on the street Tuesday.

