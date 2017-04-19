Old lawn bowling trophy found in shed

As the Niagara-on-the-Lake Lawnbowling Club celebrates its 140th anniversary, president Paul McHoull is looking for information on a piece of its history.

Last May, The Advance had a front page picture of the club’s official season opening, always a spectacle with a piper leading a parade of the bowlers, all dressed in their whites, around the green. That drew the attention of a local resident, said McHoull, who had found an old trophy when cleaning out his shed. He brought it to the club the next Saturday, and just handed it over the fence to one of the members.

McHoull didn’t get the name of the man who had the trophy, and would like to thank him and find out more about how he came to have it.

“It turns out that there is quite a bit of history in this trophy,” said McHoull, who did some research to find out just how old it was.

The inscription on the front is faded, but identifies it as The Frontier Trophy of the Niagara Bowling Club.

On the base of the trophy is a jeweller’s mark: “P. W. Ellis Co. Toronto Ont. 1877”

“Presumably, this cup was presented to a prizewinning team in a lawn bowling tournament held in Niagara-on-the-Lake in 1877, the year that the Lawn Bowling Club was founded,” said McHoull.

“Bowlers would have come by train or by boat from as far away as Toronto or New York State. Sporting events in this area would often have a Frontier Trophy as one of the prizes.”

The tournament, McHoull believes, would have been played on the club’s first green on the grounds of the Queen’s Royal Hotel, now the site of Queen’s Royal Park.

Built in 1868, the hotel was one of the finest in North America and attracted wealthy tourists from Canada, the U.S. and overseas. In 1901 the future King George V and Queen Mary were guests.

When tourism declined the hotel fell on hard times and was demolished in 1930, said McHoull.

The town council had the foresight to buy the property and preserve it as a park. “Fast forward to 2017 and the town council is in the process of converting the second site of the lawn bowling club to a park,” he said.

The club had moved in 1922 to a property owned by the town at the corner of Regent and Johnson Streets, where it remained until 2011 when it moved to the new community centre on Anderson Lane.

The P. W. Ellis Jewellery Company, which made the Frontier Trophy, was founded in 1872 by Philip W. Ellis and his twin brother Matthew C. Ellis in Toronto, McHoull discovered. “At one time this was the largest jewellery business in Canada. By 1928 it had merged with two other firms to become Birks Ellis Ryrie, which later became Birks.”

Philip W. Ellis had many interests, said McHoull. “He was the developer of the Bedford Park area in Toronto with his brothers Matthew and William. In 1905 he became a member of the Ontario Hydro- Electric Commission and the Niagara Falls Park Commission. He was named as the first chairman of the Toronto City Hydro-Electric Commission (now Toronto Hydro) in 1911. Ellis was instrumental in the installations of 110-watt streetlights every 80 to 100 feet in the city, making Toronto the envy of other large cities. In 1921 he became the first chairman of what is now the TTC, a position he held until he died in 1929.”

This year, said McHoull, as we celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday and the 140th anniversary of one of Canada’s oldest lawn bowling clubs, anyone interested in viewing historic photos from all three of the greens where the club has played can see them on the club website, notlbowls.ca.

There are also some photos displayed on the walls of the Mori Room in the community centre, he says.

The official opening of this season, with a piper and Lord Mayor Pat Darte, is Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. New members and visitors are always welcome. Come out on a Monday, Wednesday, or Saturday afternoon, said McHoull, or visit the club’s website to learn more about lawn bowling and the club’s activities.