Medals beyond museum budget

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

The Fort Erie Historical Museum is always willing to add to its collection, especially when it involves missing pieces that could fill gaps in some of the exhibits on display at its headquarters in downtown Ridgeway.

Last week, the museum was contacted by Dave Thompson, an expert in war medals from St. George, Ont., who scours the internet for memorabilia specific to certain battles. He had located two Fenian Raid pieces from the Battle of Ridgeway, and was hoping the museum could purchase them. One of them was sold for $660 and another is currently listed at a price of more than $1,300.

There were 16,668 of these medals issued in 1866 and the local museum already has three in its collection. The museum, appreciative of Thompson’s passion for history, was unable to meet his request that the cost of at least one of the medals be forwarded from the museum and later covered by a community fundraising campaign.

Jane Davies, curator at the Fort Erie Historical Museum, which is a department of the Town of Fort Erie, also explained following this route would violate the municipality’s procurement policies.

When a piece of local history is pursued by Davies and her staff and volunteers, a purchase is usually made possible through generous community members.

“We have some patrons who like to quietly support the museum and give us regular donations we can tuck away,” said Davies, who also pointed out the budget to buy items from the internet is “very tiny” at the moment.

In 2016, two Fenian Raid medals were added to the display cases at the museum on Ridge Road following a generous donation and assistance from a U.S. antique dealer.

One of the newest features at the epicentre of Fort Erie history is a series of paintings depicting the Battle of Ridgeway. There are 24 reproductions of the originals brought to the museum in the 1990s by a family in Virginia.

The paintings are the work of artist Alexander von Erichsen and were brought to Fort Erie by his only surviving relative and her husband.

What makes the story interesting, says Davies, is that before the collection was relocated to the local museum, historians in the U.S. were baffled by what was being depicted in the illustrations, many of them under the impression they were inspired by the Civil War because of the Fenian uniforms.

“You can tell the artist was here at some point – just because the typography is so dead on,” said Davies, pointing out a farmhouse and a other landmarks that still stand today.

Davies said the Battle of Ridgeway was the catalyst to Confederation 150 years ago and she’s thrilled to have the exhibit on display.

“This is really the only complete visual imagery of this battle anywhere in the world,” said Davies.

The original collection is on display in Ottawa at the Canadian War Museum, until September.

The Fort Erie Historical Museum has several events planned for the upcoming Canada 150 celebrations. For more information visit forterie.ca.