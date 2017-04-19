Increased training for Wainfleet’s volunteer firefighters has been recommended by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office, after concerns were raised by the regional fire co-ordinator.

A letter from the co-ordinator to the fire marshal prompted the OFM to conduct a review of Wainfleet’s fire and emergency services, an all-volunteer department.

Ontario Fire Marshal Emergency Management program specialist Brent Sterling spoke to Wainfleet council Tuesday night about the evaluation. Sterling said the review raised a number of concerns about the service, but he said some are already being addressed. Sterling made recommendations on how the other outstanding issues should be rectified.

Sterling also said Wainfleet remains part of the regional mutual aid agreement.

Mutual aid is an agreement between municipalities to provide firefighting assistance to one another when in need.

Wainfleet fire Chief Kevin Foster said neighbouring communities, including Port Colborne and Haldimand County, provide water tankers and manpower when requested by Wainfleet. The township in its turn responds when help is needed by its neighbours.

Alderman Ted Hessels, also a volunteer firefighter, said in a phone interview Wednesday that the conversations about mutual aid and training made things seem worse than they really are.

“We are good with mutual aid and with all the other municipalities,” Hessels said.

The concern with regards to Wainfleet’s involvement with mutual aid was brought up after an incident last summer. The Town of Lincoln fire department had requested a tanker be provided by Wainfleet. Hessels said the township’s service did not respond to the call, which led to concerns about Wainfleet’s ability to respond.

“We have to give them the same support in return,” Hessels said of the mutual aid agreement.

With regards to training, Hessels said the majority of the 40 volunteer firefighters have received some training. Three Mondays per month volunteers participate in training exercises, he said.

“The township is well protected,” he added.

Hessels said the problem is that training records haven’t been kept and there needs to improvements.

Foster said to ease concerns of OFM, volunteer firefighters will participate in additional training. He said there will be two training sessions with the Ontario Fire College and OFM in coming months. Volunteers will also participate in training this weekend in Fort Erie, he said, a recommendation of the OFM report.

Wainfleet doesn’t have a facility for live fire training, whereas Fort Erie has a live burn tower. Hessels said this opportunity is a good one for volunteers because it gives them real-world experience.

“They can decide if they can handle it,” he said about experiencing the elements of a fire.

