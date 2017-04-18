Antiques market coming to Welland's square

Every Sunday this summer, Welland Market Square will come to life with the addition of an antique and artisan market.

Organizer Josie Faccini of Welland, has partnered with Niagara Women’s Enterprise Centre as well as local businessman Carm Insantino to make the market possible.

Insantino is offering financial support in the form of a microloan. The loan will ensure Faccini and 25 entrepreneurs can rent the market square each Sunday from May 21 until Sept. 3.

Faccini said she wanted to partner with the women’s organization because of the support it offers community members. The organization will assist in choosing 25 entrepreneurs who will sell their crafts at the market. Faccini said this was important because it offers people who may not be able to afford a spot at a market the chance to sell their goods. Through assisting entrepreneurs, Faccini said they are able to build their businesses and expand.

“I wanted to use an organization that women would go to and be helped … I wanted to help make a difference in their lives,” she said.

The vendors will include antiques and a variety of artisan products. Faccini said visitors to the market will find such things as jewelry and art.

Another important aspect for Faccini was to have a repair cafe. The idea came from a repair initiative Faccini read about in Amsterdam. The idea is for people to bring their broken goods to the cafe to be fixed rather than thrown away.

Faccini is looking for volunteers with technical skills in such areas as carpentry and electronics. She hopes volunteers can not only fix people’s broken goods, but also teach them how to fix things on their own.

The market will take place every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., except for June 4 and Aug. 13.

Each week will have a different theme. Faccini said the first theme will be food trucks and she is hoping to host a large variety of food trucks.

Faccini said there will always be treats available during the market. The cafe will be open every Sunday offering beverages and breakfast for visitors.

