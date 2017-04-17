Residents can see what Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority has in store for lands in the Wainfleet area, under its Lakefront Conservation Areas Master Plan, at a public meeting this week.



The authority says the master plan is to guide the development, operation and continued environmental protection and stewardship of Long Beach Conservation Area, Morgan’s Point Conservation Area, the former Easter Seals property (adjacent to proposed Lakewood subdivision), and Wainfleet wetlands/quarry.



The purpose of the meeting, it says, is to showcase the final master plans for each property, as well as links between them.



NPCA says there will be an opportunity to view some final conceptual drawings of each property at the public meeting, Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Wainfleet Firefighter’s Memorial Hall at 31907 Park St.



A presentation will be made by NPCA’s consultants, MHBC Planning, who will be available following the public meeting to answer any questions. RSVP to register for the meeting by emailing gfurtney@npca.ca.