Welland native and dual-sport standout Lauren Frasca is staying home to play basketball and soccer at the post-secondary level.

Frasca, 17, will enroll in the fitness and health promotion program at Niagara College after graduating from Notre Dame College School.

“Attending Niagara College is a great opportunity to compete in both basketball and soccer for a post-secondary school that is highly regarded for their academic and athletic programs,” she said. “The school is also close to home, meaning family and friends are always close by for encouragement and support.”

Frasca brings the Knights a resume that also includes numerous high-level track and field and sportsmanship awards.

“My goals are to complete my education while maintaining my passion for both basketball and soccer,” she said. “I also want to become a stronger threat offensively because I have always been very defensive-minded, but I really want to ensure I am contributing at both ends.”

Frasca played basketball at the club level in the Welland Warriors system, and she competed on the pitch for the Niagara Regional Soccer Program. She is a two-time Ontario Basketball Association Division II champion with the Warriors.

“Lauren is an outstanding athlete that we are pleased to welcome to the Knights family,” Niagara College women’s basketball head coach Mike Beccaria said. “We love her competitiveness and her ability to attack the rim.”

“We are projecting her to be a very good defensive player at the OCAA level.”

Before taking the court with the Knights women’s basketball program, Frasca will flex her prowess at the right fullback position for Niagara’s women’s soccer team beginning in August.

“Lauren is a very skilled defensive player with good game sense,” said Rob Lalama, incoming head coach of the women’s soccer team. “She has tremendous speed on defense with the ability to shut down primary attackers.”

“She brings physicality and aggressiveness to our back line, and is also capable of jumping into the attack.”