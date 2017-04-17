Boys high school basketball wrapped up in Ontario in early March when provincial champions were crowned in three enrolment categories.

Not all players from Niagara have put away their sneakers for the off-season, however.

On Wednesday, 40 of the top players from the region are back on the court showcasing their skills in a north-south all-star doubleheader at St. Catharines Collegiate.

Action in the battle for basketball bragging rights between players from zones 3 and 4 tips off with the top 20 game at 6:30 p.m. followed by the marquee matchup, featuring the top 10 from each zone, at 8 p.m.

All proceeds from the charity games will go to Big Brothers and Big Sisters organizations in Niagara.

This is the first time the showcase will open with a top 20 game. In past years only the top 10 players nominated from their schools were invited to take part.

Selection process for the teams started with high school coaches in the region each nominating three players from their teams. A committee made up of representatives from the various leagues then picked the final teams.

Frank Keltos, a member of the selection committee as well as boys basketball head coach at Collegiate, is helping the organize the boys game after 10 years volunteering to run a girls hoops showcase. He called Wednesday night’s doubleheader a way of giving back to the players.

“Speaking an as ex-high school player and a college player, there’s always that final game you hope to play with the best players in the region,” Keltos said. “Now they get that one game to see what it’s like to play the best players rather than against them.”

Keltos said the game is an opportunity for players to shine, especially if their school finished lower in the standings. He pointed out players who compete with smaller schools don’t often get to shine in the regular season.

“Sometimes, the team that wins don’t have that best athlete, they just have more,” Keltos said. “Ultimately, it’s not a one-man or a two- man game, you got five guys on the court. So, for the schools, it’s always nice to have a representative. It’s a proud moment for each individual school.”

Selecting 17-year old Desmond Taylor to represent Collegiate was a no-brainer. Taylor worked hard this season and has Keltos believing he will be playing at the college level next season.

He has already been accepted to Niagara College in the fall, and he wants to make a good impression in his last hurrah at the high school level.

“I can look at the talent here and then up my game, because college level is going to be much harder,” Taylor said. “I’m just trying to go out there and show what I got.”

Taylor is ranked seventh among players from Zone 4 and first overall from his school. The 6-foot small forward said it’s an honour to be selected in the top 10, considering the amount of time and effort put in to competing at an all-star level.

“It’s going to be really competitive, but I know I can do my best,” Taylor said. “I have to put my stuff out there and train my hardest to get ready for college ball.”

Twelve schools from each zone will have at least one representative at the game. A.N. Myer, Eden, Saint Francis, Saint Paul, Sir Winston Churchill and Welland Centennial will be sending three players each.

HOOPS HEADLINERS

Players selected from north Niagara, Zone 4; south Niagara, Zone 3; for a top 10, top 20 doubleheader Wednesday at St. Catharines Collegiate starting at 6 :30 p.m.

Top 10 north all-stars: 1. Ivan Peso, Holy Cross; 2. Jack Riddell, Saint Francis; 3. Tom Whitty, Eden; 4. Harrison Enns, Sir Winston Churchill; 5. Rahim Bardi, Governor Simcoe; 6. Alex Cochrane, Governor Simcoe; 7. Desmond Taylor, St. Catharines Collegiate; 8. Tyrell McLennan, Saint Francis; 9. Ryan Benvento, Churchill; 10. Steven Rosts, Eden. Top 20 north all-stars: 11. Sam Braithwaite, Saint Francis; 12. Nick Pasaluko, Grimsby; 13. Dakota Welbourn, Beamsville; 14. Liam Porteous, Laura Secord; 15. Asim Serri, Churchill; 16. Sam Tomaino, Blessed Trinity; 17. Colton Smith, Thorold; 18., Ryan Gilbert, Eden; 19. Robert Smith, Collegiate; 10. Sympho Ilunga, Denis Morris. Coaches: Shaun Feor, Simcoe; Gregg Loucks, Churchill; Brian MacIsaac, Eden; Mike McGinnis, Saint Francis.

Top 10 south all-stars: 1. Johnnie Richardson, Saint Paul; 2. Kennedy Talarico, Saint Paul; 3. Tre Ford, A.N. Myer; 4. Stephan Milijenovic, Myer; 5. Bailey Moreau, Lakeshore Catholic; 6. Jacob Bray, Welland Centennial; 7. Reese Radobenko, Centennial; 8. Braidon Moore, Notre Dame; 9. Alexander Root, Notre Dame; 10; Brett Warkentin, Niagara Christian. Top 20 south all-stars: 11. Ben Kalchman, E.L. Crossley; 12. Joaquin Zarza, Westlane; 13. Noah Harris, Stamford; 14. Ethan Van Natter, Ridgeway-Crystal Beach; 15. Philippe Angervil, Jean Vanier; 16. Ehab Sati, Centennial; 17. Christien Anderson, Westlane; 18. Victor Kariuki, Saint Paul; 19. Thomas Rigas-Di Domenico, Myer; 20. Dusan Krkljus, Saint Michael. Coaches: Anthony Haughton, Niagara Christian; Phil Mosley, Centennial; Dave Shaw, Myer.