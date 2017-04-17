For Paul Shaffer, the music never ends

For 33 years, Paul Shaffer was the soundtrack and sidekick to David Letterman on late night TV.

When it ended two years ago, the Canadian-born music director thought he would ease into retirement. But despite the show’s hectic pace, he found himself missing the nightly grind.

“It was a huge adjustment,” says Shaffer, who joins his longtime band April 20 at the Niagara Fallsview Casino. “And a sudden one, going from 100 miles an hour to zero.

“We were very tightly-wound. It was physical this adjustment, too. Doing five shows a week in, week out, for that long…we were sort of short-tempered sometimes. All of us guilty of it. Then all of a sudden there’s absolutely no schedule. It was amazing, really.”

Like Letterman, Shaffer thought he would retreat from the spotlight for awhile. He hadn’t taken a prolonged break since starting his music career with a Toronto production of Godspell in 1972.

The break didn’t suit him.

“It absolutely wasn’t for me. I got bored right away.”

It was about that time legendary record executive Seymour Stein, the founder of Sire Records, called with a simple request: Wanna make a record?

“And boy, did I ever want to make a record. It seemed like I should get the band back together.”

That would be ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Band,’ Letterman’s original house band since his late night show debuted in 1982. While the name changed once Letterman jumped from NBC to CBS in 1993, most of the players remained the same.

“I had this great working organization that could do anything, you know?,” says Shaffer. “Why waste that? We were together for so many years. I was right, too. We still had the simpatico, and we were able to make this record (fast). We had a lot of fun doing it, and not much pressure.”

Released March 17, the self-titled album features appearances by Bill Murray, Jenny Lewis, Dion, Darius Rucker and Valerie Simpson. Niagara Falls is the only Canadian stop of a tour that continues to July 1.

Which will take some adjusting to, laughs Shaffer. For decades, he played in the same place.

“Not since 1980 and the Blues Brothers tour have I done anything like this. I can’t wait for the shows, but as far as the other parts, the planes to the trains and getting to the gig and all that stuff, well here we go!”

It’s not quite like starting over, but there’s a newness Shaffer hasn’t felt in years.

After a stint on Broadway for The Magic Show, he was a house band member of the original Saturday Night Live. He frequently appeared in sketches, most memorably with Bill Murray as Nick the Lounge Singer’s pianist, and as music manager Don Kirshner.

Shaffer was integral to the success of The Blues Brothers and SNL cast member Gilda Radner’s classic 1979 Broadway show, captured in the movie Gilda Live which co-starred Shaffer.

Even after joining Letterman to make TV history, Shaffer was a constant presence in movies, other shows and other people’s records. Name any mainstream artist, and they’ve likely crossed paths with Shaffer at least once.

Live Aid? He was there.

The Olympics? Ditto.

Super Bowl Halftime show? Of course.

Along the way he picked up two honourary doctorate degrees, was awarded a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, and in 2008 received the Order of Canada. He has been musical director for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony since it began in 1986.

He has been part of the landscape for so long, he knows people want to hear his stories as much as his music. That was the case last year when he brought the band to his hometown of Thunder Bay - the manager of the auditorium he played in requested them.

“It did show me a lot about what I should be aiming to do,” he says. “A show has to be more than just a series of songs. I have a lot of stories from my many years in this nutty business.

“(The manager) was very specific: ‘We want to hear a lot of stories.’ Hometown stories. Inside show business stories. So I gave him some of that, and if I could pay it off with a song, I felt I was ahead of the game.”

Valerie Simpson will join the band for the Niagara Falls show. Best known as half of the married duo Ashford & Simpson, she co-wrote such Motown classics as Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand) and Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing, along with the Chaka Khan anthem I’m Every Woman.

“That’s a lot of fun for me,” says Shaffer. “I’ve known her since the ‘70s. Just getting to be around her, and play with her…it’s an education.”

It might be a ‘bucket list’ item, if Shaffer kept such things. He doesn’t think about what’s left to do so much as how to keep doing it.

“All I know is that I gotta keep playing the piano,” he says. “That’s truly what I love, and when I’m the happiest. As long as I can keep figuring out ways to do that, I don’t think I have anything left on the bucket list.”

jlaw@postmedia.com