Fire Marshal’s Office at Wainfleet council

Wainfleet’s participation in mutual aid response will be discussed during a presentation by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal at council Tuesday.



The presentation will outline what the township and its fire service have to do to obtain compliance with the minimum conditions for participation in the province’s mutual aid program. Mutual aid is when a municipality requests or provides aid to another municipality during an emergency situation, whether it be a fire or something else.



A letter provided to council outlines a number of concerns in relation to Wainfleet Fire and Emergency Services and action items and timelines to address each.



Some of the concerns revolve around lack of incident management and incident command systems. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the items can taken care by providing training courses to firefighters.



It says the township can explore training opportunities with neighbouring fire services, even suggesting fire operations training at Fort Erie Fire and Emergency Services’ fire training.



In the letter, it says the township must “further analyze firefighter staffing at incident scenes with supplementary consideration of the development of initial fire attack teams, rapid intervention teams and fire growth.”



“Until such time that staff are trained in rapid intervention teams and fire growth and other firefighter safety principals, the municipality should not conduct any interior operations, unless they have secured agreements, or have fully trained their staff in order to safely perform those operations.



“If the municipality is currently unable to provide those levels of service due to gaps in required training, than a public information campaign should be delivered to inform the residents that until such time as the training is completed there will be no expected rescue in their jurisdiction/municipality,” the report says.