Falls man builds one-of-a-kind Terminator

A Niagara Falls man has built what he says is the world’s only fully automated metal Terminator — or T-800 for the nerds out there.



The life-sized movie model, which is made of aluminum and stainless steel, is complete with eyes that light up red, terminator music, moves its body and even has a voice — Arnie’s voice from the movie.



The project was a dream of Derek Costello’s, a retired Niagara Falls resident, who says he’s a big fan of the movie franchise.



“I’ve seen the movies a thousand times. Terminator 1, Terminator 2, Judgement Day.”



During the building, Costello didn’t stray away from accurate details.



Even the teeth are modelled after the real Arnold Schwarzenegger’s teeth, he says.



He says he knows children these days will pick out anything that’s wrong.



“You know, if you make one mistake building the thing, the kids go ‘you can’t have that, that’s gotta be right,’ so all this I had to do exactly like the movie.”



Costello says some parts took him a couple attempts to get just right.



Terminator even has his own green card, which was necessary to take it to Buffalo comic-con, one of four comic-cons that it will be making an appearance at this year.



Costello says he was surprised to find out that his Terminator is unique in being the only metal one in the world.

“I thought I was just doing one of the ones from the movies. But the ones from the movies were all made from plastic.”



As far as he knows, there are no other Terminator figures like his.



Costello made every part himself, from shaping the metal for the face to rounding off the metal for the fingers. The final price tag, he says, was around $7,000.



“I had to make everything. There’s nothing you can buy.”



The model was all constructed in Costello’s garage in his spare time. He says it took four months to build, working around five hours a day. But the reward of having completed it in January was worth it for him.



Costello says the neighbourhood kids love to come and see it.

The figure says iconic phrases such as I’ll be back and Come with me if you want to live.



He controls the Terminator from a station that looks like it’s straight out of the Wizard of Oz, the whole time looking more excited than a child on Christmas.



This isn’t a first for Costello, who has created other figures for museums in the past.



In addition to Buffalo, the Terminator will be at comic cons in London and Ottawa this year.



Comic cons are held around the world and include various forms of entertainment genres and comic-related themes.