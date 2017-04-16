There are many ways to celebrate the nation’s 150th birthday.

Seeing an outstanding Canadian film at the Film House is an opportunity to participate in a one-day only cross-Canada event, National Canadian Film Day 150, sponsored by Reel Canada, a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating Canadian cinema.

Wednesday’s screening of Angry Inuk at the Film House is free.

Co-produced by writer-director Alethea Arnaquq-Baril’s Unikkaat Studios and the National Film Board of Canada, Angry Inuk is an intimate documentary on the Nunavut coastal territory that few people have experienced — certainly not the wealthy anti-hunt celebrities, including Paul McCartney who descended on Newfoundland to pose with cute white seal pups. Toy pups are used as propaganda tools to this day.

In her narration, Inuit director Arnaquq-Baril explains, “We call ourselves the people of the seal. Almost all Inuit communities are coastal and our staple food is seal.”

Her documentary point-of-view is an insider’s perspective of a people who hunt grey seals for food and clothing made from the skins, and making a living by designing, crafting and marketing designs for an international market.

Aaju Peter, an Inuit lawyer turned activist and designer of seal skin fashions, and recipient of the Order of Canada, remarks: “For us, a warm coat is not a luxury … it is necessary to survival and protection if a hunter falls into the water.”

Don’t confuse the people of the seal with a capitalist economy. By using every part of the animal, the director’s coastal Inuit community is self-sustaining and politically and economically accountable. This is their counter-argument to wealthy animal-rights lobbyists and politicians of the European Union who have never visited the Canadian Arctic, but, in ignorance, attach themselves to bans on seal hunts and import (2009) of all seal products. Period.

The potential environmental disaster accruing from big-mining projects hangs over the resource-rich Arctic landscape and the director’s community as a major threat, not an alternative.

Beautifully filmed, and narrated by the director in a calm knowing voice, the unique Arctic landscape appears stunningly beautiful, almost pastoral at moments of calm weather. Inside a home where women prepare seal meat and sew skins, a kitchen wall plaque summarizes their social awareness and distance from the norms of western culture: “Martha Stewart doesn’t live here.”

Arnaquq-Baril structures her documentary as cyclical journey, from a man teaching his young grandson the skills of the hunt, to the 13-year-old on his own, now a master hunter.

She calls herself an urban Inuit, educated in the south, but making her films in the land of her birth, about her people. She refers to anti-sealing protests of the 1970s and 1980s as “our great Depression”: “I grew up in the aftermath” (suicides from hunger and stress).

Some 25 years later, her films are both personal passion projects and representations of a quiet revolution through harnessing collective Inuit voices. On the annual International Day of Protest, Inuit university students studying in Ottawa demonstrate dances and throat singing to gathering crowds in downtown Toronto.

In a powerful scene in Stockholm for EU officers, activist-designer Aaju Peter literally walks about an image projection of a global map, like a tour guide tracing the geography of her frozen homeland.

In an interview, Arnaquq-Baril notes, “A lot of my work has been about de-shaming,” overturning the stigma wrought upon the Inuit by outsiders, including the impact of the 2016 Oscar night group selfie of Hollywood stars, an image Ellen DeGeneres used to raise millions for her pet project against cruelty to animals.

Refuting such sly moves, Angry Inuk has received numerous awards for its cinematic richness and truth-telling.

The Film House

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St,, St. Catharines, 905-688-0722

Listings for April 19 to 24

Angry Inuk: (free screening) Wednesday 8 p.m.

Weirdos: Thursday 8 p.m.

XX: Friday 9:30 p.m., Sunday 7 p.m.

Operation Avalanche: Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m.

Winged Migration: Saturday 4 p.m.

Koyaanisqatsi: Saturday 9:30 p.m.

Slapshot: Monday 8 p.m.

Admission: $7 members, $9 general

For tickets and more information, visit FirstOntarioPAC.ca