Three arrested in Welland drug bust

Cocaine and cash were seized by Niagara Regional Police after a raid on a Welland home this week.



Police said members of the Welland street crime unit began an investigation into an alleged drug trafficker in Welland at the end of March.



“The investigation led to Port Colborne, where it became evident that items were being stolen from a business and the stolen property was being exchanged for drugs,” police said in a release.



On Thursday, April 13, police executed a search warrant at a Welland residence and arrested three people. Found in the home was 46 bags of prepackaged cocaine weighing a total of 22.5 grams. In addition to the cocaine, police located and seized trafficking indicators and currency. Approximately $200 in stolen property was recovered.



Arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and theft under $5,000 was 54-year-old Randy Weaver, of Welland



Also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 were Welland residents, Tim Rodgers, 54, and 31 -year-old Felicia Christian.



All three were held pending a bail hearing on April 14. Police said the theft investigation is ongoing and further arrests are imminent.

