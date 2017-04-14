Birds of prey migrating through NIagara

Hundred of people scanned the skies above Beamer Memorial Conservation Area in Grimsby Friday, hoping to catch a glimpse of birds of prey soaring high above the Niagara Escarpment.



If they weren’t lucky enough to see a Red-tailed or Red-shouldered hawk, a Merlin, Kestrel or Broad-winged hawk in the air, there were birds of prey on the ground - courtesy of Canada Raptor Conservancy - for them to see at Niagara Peninsula Hawkwatch’s annual hawk watch event, said Bruce Mackenzie.



Mackenize, Niagara Peninsula Hawkwatch’s director of special projects, said Beamer is the best place to see the birds as they migrate around the Great Lakes in the spring.



“Hawks, eagles, falcons, and vultures don’t fly over the Great Lakes, they fly around them. So there are pinch points along the lakes where they will be found concentrated on their spring migration. Beamer is one of those pinch points.”



Mackenzie said it’s because Beamer is the spot where the Niagara Escarpment is closest to Lake Ontario than anywhere else on the south shore of the lake. He said the migrating birds, when they reach east end of Lake Erie, can choose to fly east or west along Lake Ontario.



Flying west allows the birds to follow the lake’s shoreline or escarpment, which is easily see from high above.



“Another geographic advantage we have here is the Niagara Escarpment has a very steep cliff face in Grimsby. Because we are so close to the lake, the onshore winds in the spring are redirected up those cliffs and create vertical updrafts.”



Those updrafts, also called thermals, act as an escalator for the birds, taking them higher in the sky with minimal flying.



“They like to take advantage of the thermal updrafts, and they’ll migrate during the day. They don’t have to work as hard.”



Mackenzie said Niagara Peninsula Hawkwatch members watch the spring migration every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 1 to May 15, and count the number of different species of birds they see.



“We’ve seen 20,000 birds migrate through in the past, usually 15 to 16 different species. Last week, we had 11 species in one day. Different species migrate at different times, the last ones to come through will be Broad-winged hawks.”



He said everything from Bald Eagles, to Sharp-shinned hawks, Kestrels, Merlins, Turkey Vultures, and Peregrine falcons, have passed through.



“Peregrines are a good sign. They are making a comeback to the area; there’s a nesting pair down in the Niagara Gorge.”



Mackenzie said the small falcons like to nest on cliff faces, but will use all buildings in urban areas.



“They think the buildings are cliff faces.”



Turkey Vultures, he said, are being counted more and more as well.



“Forty-three years ago, we’d see 200 to 300 each spring. Two years ago, we counted 7,000 during the spring migration. Their numbers haven’t plateaued as yet.”



All of the different species of birds counted by Niagara Peninsula Hawkwatch are entered into a North American database so continent-wide trends can be seen.



“Species may come and go, they may change their preference of routes and nesting areas.”



Mackenize said locally, bird watchers have noticed a decline in Kestrels migrating through in the spring, with no explanation as to why.



dajohnson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DaveJTheTrib