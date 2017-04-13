Marina launches Dock Talk

Sugarloaf Harbour Marina manager Mark Minor was onboard when Michelle Cuthbert, Port Colborne’s marketing, customer relations and communications coordinator, floated the idea of a video blog as a way to reach boaters and the general public.



The blog, called Dock Talk, was launched April 5th, and a second video will be released this coming week.



“We looked at this as a way to engage the public and get the message out. The guys at the marina do a great job, but were lacking in telling customers all of the great things going on,” said Cuthbert.



After attending a marketing conference which talked about video blogging, Cuthbert brainstormed with Minor, and marina coordinator Chris Larocque, and suggested the blog.



“We liked the idea,” said Minor.



The name for the blog was already in use at the marina, as the title of a newsletter it put out.



“With people’s attention span less and less these days, they might not read a newsletter. So with Dock Talk, we thought, ‘Why not actually talk to them’,” said Cuthbert.



Minor said the thought was the videos would be an easier and more fun way of addressing marina customers, getting news about the marina out, and talking about new things and changes.



The concept for the videos, Cuthbert said, is to keep them less than two minutes and give as much information as they can. New videos will come out every two weeks.



“We had a good response,” said Minor, of the first video.



In it, Minor and Larocque talk about the launch of video blogs, the newsletter, improvements coming to the marina fuel dock and more.



“Chris and I have to brush up on our speaking, but we knew that going in. We didn’t want to read anything off of paper though,” said Minor.



Both he and Cuthbert said future videos will feature talking with marina customers, talking on the docks, boats docking and leaving the docks, and launching boats.



Cuthbert said the video blog is also a way of introducing marina customers to the various students that work there during the summer season.



“We can talk about Boarder Pass (Niagara) and all of things they do, what goes on in our pavilion that the general public can take part in,” she said.



dajohnson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DaveJTheTrib